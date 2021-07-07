Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be the biggest foldable phone of the year

We’ve heard quite a bit about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are rumored to arrive on August 11. But what if there was also a third foldable on show at the next Unpacked?

Well, a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could apparently be on the way. At least that's according to the Korea Herald's industry sources, who have claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could arrive alongside the other foldable phones.

Apparently this 'Lite' foldable is set to be a “mass market model with a more affordable price tag,” though Korea Herald doesn’t go into any specifics of what else the phone might involve. While this rumor is still unconfirmed, the launch of a Z Flip 3 Lite would show Samsung is well aware of the foldable phone’s biggest flaw —price.

A separate report earlier this week claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost $1,249, and while that’s $200 less than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s launch price, it’s still a lot of money to spend. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $1,199 and the 256GB model goes for $1,249.

Unfortunately, there have been rumors of ‘Lite’ versions of Samsung foldables for a while now. In fact, they've been around almost as long as Samsung has had the phones on sale; some have even teased a Galaxy Fold FE that has yet to materialize.

It makes sense that Samsung would try to draw as many people into the world of foldables with a lower price tag. However, there’s a difference between a rumor making sense and it actually coming true. We’re just going to have to wait and see how this one plays out, and hope that it doesn’t die a death like so many ‘affordable’ foldable claims that have preceded it.

The latest suggestions are that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch at an Unpacked event on August 11.

While no specs have been officially confirmed, we're pretty sure that the clamshell design will return. And word is that the phone will come with a plethora of upgrades, including an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate screen, a dual-lens rear camera, a larger exterior cover display and more.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reportedly coming with many of the same features, as well as support for the S Pen stylus — much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra did earlier this year.

Thankfully, we don’t appear to have long to wait to see these phones for ourselves. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite, we have our fingers crossed that this is one rumor that actually proves to be accurate.