Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 prices, colors and sizes possibly revealed

Don't look at this latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 rumor if you were hoping Samsung was planning to go easy on your wallet.

A source speaking to MySmartPrice has offered alleged price, size and color details for two versions of Samsung's upcoming smartwatch. If these details turn out to be accurate, Samsung looks to be planning a big price hike for the next generation.

MSP's sources claim that the new Galaxy Watch will have 40mm and 44mm versions, a smidge smaller than the 41mm and 45mm sizes on the current Galaxy Watch 3 models. These will cost between €350 and €380 Euros for the 40mm watch, and €370 to €400 on the 44mm size, the source continues. That converts to $414 - $450 and $438 - $473, respectively, which is a few dollars higher than the Galaxy Watch 3's $400 and $450 start prices.

Direct conversions aren't always accurate though. The base price of the smaller Galaxy Watch 3 in Europe is €369. That's right in the middle of the range given by MSP's supposed insider, so perhaps there won't be a notable price raise.

In addition, the source states the available colors will be black, silver, green, and gold. That's two more color choices compared to the bronze and silver options for the Galaxy Watch 3.

What's more, MSP's source also had stuff to say about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This model is supposedly slightly larger at either 42mm and 46mm, and would accordingly cost more than the basic Watch 4; between €470 and €500 ($556 to $592), and €500 to €530 Euros ($592 to $627), respectively. This pair of models will come in either black or silver, colors which we've already heard about in previous rumors.

It's not quite clear from the rumors so far how the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch Active 4 fit together. Currently Samsung sells the premium Galaxy Watch 3, and the sporty Galaxy Watch Active 2. One could have assumed that the Classic model might be a new title for the basic Galaxy Watch, but MSP's source seems to be asserting that they're not the same thing, and that the Classic model is going to be much more expensive than what's been offered previously.

We'll have to wait for more rumors, or Samsung's official announcement (supposedly coming in July or August) to clear this up.

A bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumor

The final rumor offered by the source concerns the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the sequel to Samsung's basic Galaxy Buds. These are tipped to cost €180 to €200 ($213 to $236), which is considerably higher than the current $149 asking price for the Galaxy Buds Plus. In fact, considering that the Galaxy Buds Pro cost $199, we'd say that those conversions to U.S. currency don't add up.

In addition, the available colors for the Galaxy Buds 2 are meant to be black, white, violet, and green, with a glossy finish. Beneath the surface, the source asserts Samsung is adding an extra built-in microphone for better noise reduction, but not active noise canceling (ANC) like the more expensive Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Pro. That would mean the new Galaxy Buds would take on the basic AirPods, although it would be quite a bit more expensive assuming the prices are accurate — which is not a safe assumption, at this point.