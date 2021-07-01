Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design and key specs possibly revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, according to a new report sharing specs and renders of the rumored smartwatch.

While Samsung confirmed its next smartwatch will run its One UI Watch platform in addition to Google's unified Wear OS software, we haven't known what the smartwatch design might look like — we only heard it'll retain the beloved rotating bezel.

But now Android Headlines has published several purported images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, showing the upcoming smartwatch off from every angle and giving it an official name.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

In addition to images, Android Headlines revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. The last Galaxy Watch came in just 41mm and 45mm.

It'll also be offered in either stainless steel or aluminum in simple white, black and grey color options. The finishes look much simpler than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3's iconic pink-bronze option, but perhaps that's why Samsung is calling it "Classic."

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be rated at 5ATM and certified for MIL-STD-810G durability, too. These specs are fairly standard for smartwatches these days, but it's still interesting information to learn ahead of launch.

Galaxy Watch Classic 4 vs. Galaxy Watch Active 4

Based on Android Headline's report, the Classic version of the next-generation smartwatch will still be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. We recently saw alleged renders of the fitness-minded smartwatch following a similar design language.

Both the Classic and Active models feature a redesigned frame that allows for gapless transition from the smartwatch chassis to the silicone straps. The pair of crown buttons also seem to sport a uniform, oblong shape.

The Active version doesn't appear to get a physical bezel, but it'll likely be less expensive than the classic model. The Galaxy Watch 3 started at $399 while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 started at $249. Most rumors point to both models coming in LTE versions, which will cost more, too.

Assuming both smartwatches are scheduled to debut, we're looking at a loaded hardware portion of Samsung's next Unpacked keynote. The company hans't confirmed such an event, but it usually holds one sometime in August.