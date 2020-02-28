iPad Pro loses out to Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in one key area

There’s nothing wrong with the iPad Pro, far from it. However, the mighty tablet suffers from high prices and sold-separately accessories that add even more to your credit card receipt. That’s why it’s noteworthy that Samsung’s new budget tablet seems like it’s learned an important lesson from years of stingy selling.

Android Headlines (via TechRadar ) have published an image and details of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the cut-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 and latest in a line of budget Samsung flagship devices like the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite . It’s expected to launch in the coming weeks, particularly since this picture looks quite official.

According to the leaked details, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S-Pen stylus, just like the Tab S6, despite being a cheaper version. The S6’s stylus wirelessly charges via a docking slot on the back of the tablet, which could be how the Tab S6 Lite will charge the S-Pen too. Or perhaps Samsung will have a different method that’s cheaper to implement.

The Tab S6 already had some other notable benefits over the iPad Pro, namely a touchpad on its keyboard cover . Apple may have reacted to this however, as the iPad Pro 2020 is rumored to be getting a touchpad at long last.

Other specs for the Tab S6 Lite do mark it out as a cheaper device, probably costing around the $400 mark according to Android Headlines. Its Exynos 9611 processor and 4GB RAM aren’t super powerful, but should still do a good job of dealing with basic Android apps and tasks. These come with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, which again isn’t a huge amount but will likely satisfy the lower-intensity use that the Tab S6 Lite is designed for.

If you're willing to pay a premium iPad Pro is a great product for people who need more from their tablet. Touted as a replacement for a laptop even without its keyboard cover or Apple Pencil stylus, the iPad Pro contains a powerful A12X Bionic processor, a 120Hz display and Face ID unlocking, making it awesome for work or entertainment.