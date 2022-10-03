Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak just tipped new design

We've seen the Samsung Galaxy S23's alleged new design, and now it seems like accessory makers are getting an early start on making new compatible cases.

A Galaxy S23 case of unknown origin, via Ice Universe (opens in new tab) and LeakSpinner at Slashleaks (opens in new tab), has emerged online, and it clearly reflects the new leaked Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus design.

It's easy to see how the case is designed for a phone that has three individual cameras on the back, similar to how the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks, rather than one larger block containing them all, as the Galaxy S22 does.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks/LeakSpinner)

This design seems to be on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, too. We can see the same separate, embedded lenses on the back of its own set of leaked renders here. This is similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It's possible that the case in question is based on the same information we've already seen, and this isn't independent proof of the new design. Even still, the fact that at least one case maker is confident enough in the new design to invest in making products for it is arguably still an endorsement of the initial leaks.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks/LeakSpinner)

Putting aside this alleged new look, there only seem to be limited changes tipped for the basic Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus. Only the updated design and a new chipset seem to be on the cards.

It's a slightly different story for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The leaks claim that it'll get the new chipset (either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Exynos 2300), but also an updated display, and most notably a 200MP main camera, something we've only seen on a handful of phones so far.

We'll find out what exactly Samsung has (or hasn't) changed with the Galaxy S23 series in just a few months. It's possible the release date will be in January or early February of next year. Until then check out our Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra hubs for all the latest leaks and rumors.