Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 revealed — what we know about the new Fitbit rival

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a new activity band arriving to challenge Fitbit in the fitness tracking wearable market.

Announced during IFA, the Galaxy Fit 2 is (presumably) less expensive alternative to both the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Unlike its circular relatives, the Fit 2 looks more a Fitbit or Xiaomi band with its AMOLED, rounded rectangle display.

Samsung hasn't shared much about the Fit 2 in terms of price and availability, but we do know the upcoming fitness tracker will offer up to 2 weeks of battery life, over 70 different watch face designs and automatic detection for 5 different kinds of workouts.

Like the first Samsung Galaxy Fit and most of the best fitness trackers out there, the Galaxy Fit 2 provides metrics on steps, heart rate, calories burned, distance and more. It also offers sleep tracking, complete with a daily analysis and personal Sleep Scores. This data can be viewed and managed in the Samsung Health app.

If we had to guess, the Galaxy Fit 2 will cost about $100, placing it competition with the forthcoming Fitbit Inspire 2 and all-new Amazon Halo health tracker.