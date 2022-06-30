Samsung exec reportedly confirms death of Galaxy Note — this is taking over

Rebranding has been a big rumor generator this week in the smartphone world. First, rumors leaked that Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Max is actually the iPhone 14 Plus. Now, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note could live on, but solely as the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra.

In a Twitter (opens in new tab) post, prominent Samsung leaker Ice Universe translated an interview quote from Samsung head of mobile experience Roh Tae-moon. In the quote, Roh states that “Starting from this year, Galaxy Note will appear in the form of S Ultra every year.”

Technically, we still have to chalk this up as a rumor, as neither Roh nor Samsung has made an official statement to the press. However, given the source and the photo of Roh speaking accompanying the quote, it seems more likely than not that this quote is legitimate.

Samsung Galaxy S Ultra: What happened to the Samsung Galaxy Note?

The Samsung Galaxy Note series used to be the productivity flagship in Samsung’s smartphone lineup. Many people loved the premium features of the phone, from the massive high-end screen to the included S Pen. But when Samsung decided to skip 2021 for the Note, the writing was on the wall. In February 2022, Samsung officially announced that the Note was no more .

Luckily for Samsung Galaxy Note fans, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came out and seemed to be the (excellent) spiritual successor. Apparently, now that the “spiritual” qualifier may no longer be needed, we can look forward to a Samsung Galaxy Ultra phone with “Note-like” features annually.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What do we know about the next phone?

Right now rumors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup are sparse, but some information has potentially trickled out. We currently anticipate the release window coming sometime in early 2023, but that has yet to be confirmed.