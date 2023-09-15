Samoa vs Chile live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

It may not be the fixture neutral rugby fans have been circling as a must-see ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but Samoa and Chile will both be eyeing up the second spot in a Pool D that suddenly looks wide open after Argentina's dismal defeat to England.

If you're on the lookout for a Samoa vs Chile live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

Samoa vs Chile live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (Sep. 16)

• Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Saturday's clash at Stade de Bordeaux suddenly looks a lot more interesting now that Argentina have exposed themselves as not quite the force we had expected.

Chile could scarcely have made a more perfect start to their first ever Rugby World Cup, scoring a try against Japan after just five minutes into their inaugural game last weekend. A second score after half-time may not have done a lot to alter the final result — ultimately sliding to a 42-12 loss — but the worst ranked team in the tournament looked way more effective than many expected.

Samoa started with a rest week, so will have had plenty of time to acclimatize to the balmy Atlantic conditions. And there will be a new spring in the step for a side who haven't made it out of the group stages at a RWC for nearly 30 years. A narrow defeat against the world number one ranked team, Ireland, in their final warm-up game showed that Manu Samoa can go toe-to-toe with the very best. A comprehensive win on Saturday will be the fast start they need in their hunt for a top-two place in the pool.

Will Samoa's impressive backline be too much heat for Chile to handle? Below we've got all the details you need to get Samoa vs Chile live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

How to watch the Samoa vs Chile live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Samoa vs Chile and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Samoa vs Chile live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the Samoa vs Chile live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Samoa vs Chile live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Samoa vs Chile live stream.

Kick-off for this one is at 2 p.m. U.K. time.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream.

How to watch a Samoa vs Chile live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Samoa vs Chile Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked.

How to watch the Samoa vs Chile live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Samoa vs Chile (kick-off at 1 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network.

How to watch the Samoa vs Chile live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 9 p.m. SGT on Saturday evening evening in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.