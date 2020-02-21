Quibi is finally up for pre-order: How to get this new Netflix rival

The much-advertised Quibi streaming service is launching soon. But you can pre-order the app now, so you can stream and store its short episodes as soon as it starts. And don't worry, you won't be billed until the actual release date.

Wait, what's Quibi again? Qui = Quick

Bi= Bites

Quibi is a streaming service of short-form content that's under 10 minutes per episode.

Quibi isn't coming until April 6, but if you've already been enticed by its laundry-list-long stack of celebrity hosts — everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Will Forte, and Idris Elba to Sophie Turner — its iOS App Store and Google Play Store entries are already up.

The service starts at $4.99 per month to stream Quibi with ads, and then it's $7.99 to strip the ads out. The big difference between Quibi and other streaming services, aside from its short-form limit, is that it's mobile-only.

That's right, you can only watch Quibi on your phone, and thankfully, episodes can be saved for offline viewing. Also, you'll be able to see more or additional content when you rotate the phone from the normal portrait (vertical) orientation to landscape (horizontal).

How to pre-order Quibi

1. Search "Quibi" in the app store (iOS and Google Play)

(Image credit: Apple/Quibi)

2. Tap Get.

(Image credit: Apple/Quibi)

3. Confirm your signup.

4. You've signed up for pre-downloading Quibi.

(Image credit: Apple/Quibi)