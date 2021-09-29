Polestar has three more EVs coming by 2024, including two SUVs

Polestar is already an established name, and has already produced the Polestar 2 — one of the best electric cars. But the Volvo sub-brand isn’t going to stop there. In fact, there will be three new Polestars coming before 2024, including two different SUVs.

The Polestar 3 SUV was already announced back in June, and heads into production next year. But it will also be joined by the Polestar 4, an affordable mid-sized SUV, and the Polestar 5, a production version of the previously-revealed Precept Grand Tourer.

According to Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath, price is going to be the crucial difference between the Polestar 3 and 4. From what we’ve heard before, the Polestar 3 is a €75,000 ($87,612) SUV built for the American market. According to Ingenlath it’ll be a similar size to the Volvo XC90, though it will have a very different shape — with a focus on aerodynamics and power.

Meanwhile the Polestar 4 will be a slightly smaller vehicle. But Polestar "will not compromise much on the interior length,” according to Ingenlath. “It's slightly more ground-hugging and has a bit more of a coupé type of roofline and really brings the greatness of the brand into a segment which, price-point-wise, will reach €45,000 [$52,567] at some point in time.”

Both cars will run on the same Polestar drivetrain, however, and are promised to be “very powerful.” How powerful isn’t clear, but the dual-motor variant of the Polestar 2 can handle 402bhp and can hit 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. Hopefully we’ll get something similar.

I get the impression that the difference between the Polestar 3 and 4 will be similar to differences between the Tesla Model X and Model Y. The Model Y is a smaller cheaper car, with a design much closer to that of a crossover than a full-sized SUV. But its smaller frame still retains the roomy interior and cargo space you’d expect from that kind of car.

But in Polestar’s case, Ingenlath says that the Polestar 4 will serve as an SUV equivalent to the Polestar 2. Autocar speculates that this means it’ll end up being a similar size to the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Less is known about the Polestar 5, aside from the fact it’s based on the company’s Precept grand tourer, and should arrive sometime in 2024. The Precept was built with a more sustainable approach, using Flax based composites in place of plastic in certain places, and employing recycled PET bottles and cork vinyl, alongside reclaimed fishing nets.