Pixel 6 and 6 Pro just got yet another update — but why?

The Google Pixel 6 range got its scheduled February update early last week, but another update is now rolling out with the same “Feb 2022” name — but no indication as to what it actually does.

This second update is only being released for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, rather than all Pixel devices, but what it does is currently a complete mystery. However, the fact that this patch has arrived mid-month suggests it may be fairly important — otherwise you’d have thought Google would save it for the March update.

9to5Google speculates that this update could support the launch of the Pixel 6 series in Italy, Spain and Singapore, all of which received the phones during the past few weeks. And, since Google has opted for a unified global build of Android, rather than several region-specific ones, the rest of the world ends up with the new update by default.

Then again the update could also be intended to fix some of the problems people have been reporting with the Pixel 6 series. The most recent update was design to solve issues around the camera and Bluetooth, but ended up introducing new Wi-Fi problems for some users. And while none of us at Tom’s Guide experienced those issues first hand, they didn’t appear to be isolated incidents.

Loss of Wi-Fi is a pretty serious issue. While it’s possible to get around it by using cellular data, data caps would almost certainly have left some affected users without a connection — or at least without the continuous service they'd expect. Naturally, Google would want to solve that problem right away.

But until we get some release notes from Google itself, all we can do is speculate. Still, updates are important, and the unusual release schedule suggests this one is doubly so. Which means Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners should install it right away.

The update itself is 10.25MB in size and is rolling out right now. The version number is SQ1D.220205.004, while last week’s update was .003. However you may need to go into your settings to get the new version installed.

While Tom’s Guide Editor in Chief Marc McLaren was prompted to install the update on the Pixel 6 this morning, my own Pixel 6 Pro had to be prompted manually. So be sure to check by heading to Settings > System > System Update. Just be aware that it may take some time to download and install, despite the small file size.