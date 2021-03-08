This stunning Android phone beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra — for less money

A recent leak suggests that the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro display could potentially include some of the best Samsung features, competing for the title of the best smartphone display on the market.

In a recent tweet, leaker Ice Universe shared that the Oppo Find X3 series will use an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display. This technology would allow the smartphone to adjust its refresh rate to conserve power when needed. If we are to trust the speculation, this would make the upcoming Oppo Find X3 series the first lineup of smartphones to do so after Samsung’s flagship releases.

According to the leaker, the Oppo Find X3 series would be able to reduce its refresh rate from 120Hz down to 5Hz, making it the widest range ever introduced on the market. This would beat the range of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra , which can go down to a minimum of 10Hz.

In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display.March 5, 2021 See more

Ice Universe also suggested that the Oppo Find X3 series could also feature the E4 screen, Samsung Display’s new premium OLED panel. This technology uses new organic compounds to achieve an improved light emission, resulting in better brightness and vibrancy levels, while reducing the overall power consumption of the device. Right now, this OLED panel technology is only featured in a few smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11 and China’s Redmi K40 series.

Revealed by Oppo during last year’s announcement , the Find X3 series is expected to launch globally on March 11. The company also shared that the new smartphone lineup will be equipped with a new Full-path Color Management System.

This technology will allow the smartphone to capture, store and display colors at full DCI-P3 wide gamut and 10-bit color depth, promising to deliver “an outstanding viewing experience” and an “authentic and accurate color reproduction.” As mentioned by Oppo, this Android color management system is expected to be the “very first” to offer such a powerful performance.

Similar to the upcoming Oppo Find X3, the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro could also feature an LTPO display, as previously shared by another reliable leaker, Max Jambhor .