Oppo Find N is a beautiful foldable ready to take on Galaxy Z Fold 3

Oppo's Find N foldable phone is official and it's quite the looker. At the company's INNO Day 2021 today (Dec. 15), Oppo took the wraps off a product years in the making that should give Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold 3 reason to worry. Or it would, if Oppo planned to release the Find N outside of China.

Oppo wanted to draw special attention to the hinge design and the software features, which it says make Oppo Find N a more durable and useful foldable. Oppo also said it didn't skimp on the phone's photography capabilities, either. All in all, we think the Find N looks like a really beautiful device.

Here's a closer look at the Oppo Find N specs.

Oppo Find N Android version Android 12 (ColorOS 12) Displays Inner: 7.1-inch (1920 x 1792), 120Hz | Outer 5.49-inch (1972 x 988), 60Hz CPU Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear cameras 50MP (f/1.8) main, 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto Front cameras Inner / Outer: 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 33W wired, 15W wireless Size Unfolded: 5.2 x 5.5 x 0.3 inches | Folded: 5.2 x 2.9 x 0.6 inches Weight 9.7 ounces Colors Black, white, purple

What interests us most about the Find N is the hinge, which features a very complex design. Oppo says its work on this aspect of the phone resulted in no hinge gap as you find on other foldables. On the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, there's a bit of a gap near the hinge when the phone is folded. The Find N won't have that issue, according to Oppo, which is a very impressive feat of engineering.

(Image credit: Oppo)

One of the draws of a book-style foldable is the increased potential for enhanced productivity. Oppo says it thought of this and it added several key features, such as splitting apps between the displays and so on. Frankly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers much the same multitasking capabilities, so if you know those features, the Find N's implementation won't surprise you.

(Image credit: Oppo)

In a briefing with Oppo, some of the product team showed us the new software features and shortcuts included in the Find N. Granted, seeing them in fine detail over a Zoom call wasn't as good as seeing them in person (or even in a product video). But from all appearances, the Find N seems incredibly easy to use.

The phone itself looks very pocketable while sporting a 7.1-inch display when unfolded. The 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62-inch Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a bit tall and narrow when folded, but at 5.2 x 2.9 x 0.6 inches when folded, Find N appears to be a bit easier to use when it's in phone mode.

(Image credit: Oppo)

We're sad to see that the Find N won't step outside of China, because we hoped to check it out in person. Samsung currently dominates the best foldable phones list, but mostly by default, as no one has been able to make a foldable phone that challenges Samsung. We had hoped that Oppo would be the one to do it, but for now, we'll have to wait for some other company to step up to the plate. And who knows — if the Find N does well in China, Oppo might launch it in Europe.