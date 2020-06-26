OnePlus 8T looks imminent as Snapdragon 865 Plus release date leaks

The OnePlus 8T's chipset may be revealed in July, giving us a clearer glimpse into what the new phone's capabilities might be.

That's according to a post from Ice Universe on their Weibo profile (via GizmoChina), which says that barring any problems, chipmaker Qualcomm will reveal the Snapdragon 865 Plus next month in July.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is believed to be the chip that will power the OnePlus 8T and many other Android flagships. Last year's OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro both used the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, so it only makes sense that a year later, OnePlus would use the chip's successor in their next T-version flagships.

Alongside this new chipset, the OnePlus 8T is believed to feature similar 90Hz or 120Hz displays to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and powerful 65W wired charging. It will also likely get Android 11 soon after launch, in the form of a new edition of Oxygen OS.

It's debatable whether Samsung would be able to prepare the Galaxy Note 20 in time to use this chip, since it's expected to be revealed in August. Different rumors have claimed that this could appear in the Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Fold 2, so we'll be interested to see the final specs of these devices in a few weeks.

In another Samsung-related leak, Ice Universe also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will also get matte glass finishes, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro or OnePlus 8 series. This would be very different from the glossy glass backs of the Galaxy S20, or last year's Galaxy Note 10, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Matte phones can look very attractive on their own, and their fingerprint resistance is great for keeping them that way.