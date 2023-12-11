NYT Connections hints and answers — solution #183, Monday, December 11

Looking for today's Connections answers? As usual, the Connections answers on December 11 can be a bit deceiving. That said, according to the New York Times' Connections Companion, today’s difficulty is 3.3 out of 5, so you might be able to solve puzzle #184 once you've weeded out the duplicity.

Every day we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection of yesterday's puzzle, #182, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #183. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each:

🟨 Yellow: Textiles

Textiles 🟦 Blue: Parts of a shoe

Parts of a shoe 🟩 Green: Synonyms for "rest"

Synonyms for "rest" 🟪 Purple: Things that get delivered

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Today's Connections deception refers to "lace" not as the fabric, but as the shoe part.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #183?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Luxurious Fabrics: Chiffon, Satin, Silk, Velvet

Chiffon, Satin, Silk, Velvet 🟦 Shoe Parts: Eyelet, Lace, Sole, Tongue

Eyelet, Lace, Sole, Tongue 🟩 Come Down To Rest: Perch, Roost, Settle, Land

Perch, Roost, Settle, Land 🟪 Things That Are Delivered: Baby, Blow, Package, Speech

The inclusion of 5 fabric-related words immediately threw me, and of course Connections fooled me on my first attempt. I originally grouped Satin, Silk, Velvet, Lace, before realizing I overlooked Chiffon.

Once I knew Lace belonged in a different category, I found the shoe parts rather easily.

But left with the green and purple categories — the two most difficult — I had to think for a few minutes on how the words correlate. Miraculously, I threw together the Come Down To Rest without an error first.

That left with me with the Things That Are Delivered answers by default. Connections categories are known to be niche, but I can't say this purple-level one is as clever as we've seen.

In my results grid today, you'll see my initial mistake. Only after you've completed the puzzle, will you see the mistakes you made represented by the colors of the correct groupings.

Now, my results are ready to share with friends. I'm curious to see how many others get confused by the fabrics like I did.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #182, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5 according to the December 10 Connections Companion.

The Connections answers for #182 have precisely the kind of misdirect you must respect. The word Wind could be read as meaning moving air, such as Breeze, which happens to be another word in today's puzzle. If you group these two in the same category for one your answers, you'd be wrong.

Instead, if you read Wind as in a wind-up toy, you're on the right track. It pairs with other words that mean "Wrap Around In A Circle." And if you paid attention in geography enough to know the parts of a river, you shouldn't have wanted to put Bed with Coil or Spring, either.

🟨 Parts Of A River: Bank, Bed, Delta, Mouth

Bank, Bed, Delta, Mouth 🟦 Something Easy To Do: Breeze, Pinch, Picnic, Snap

Breeze, Pinch, Picnic, Snap 🟩 Wrap Around In A Circle: Coil, Spiral, Twist, Wing

Coil, Spiral, Twist, Wing 🟪 Jump Into The Air: Bound, Leap, Spring, Vault.

With the amount of deceptions in this puzzle, I think it's more difficult than its rating suggests. That said, it's one of those puzzles that becomes instantly easier to solve once you've successfully solved one of the categories.

Connections tips — how to win Connections

Connections relies more on your deductive skills and general knowledge, and you also don't get to know which word (or words) don't belong in your guessed groupings. Only if you've included one incorrect word, will the game tell you so.

To win Connections, you'll want to take your time looking at all 16 words before making your first guess. Do any words have more than pronunciation? Do any of the words mean more than one thing? Are any of the words part of larger phrases?

Often times, the answer that jumps out at your first will intentionally mislead you. That's why identifying any possible 5-word categories is a good strategy to start. Bookmark them and come back to them after you've solved another category or two, and it should help you figure out which of the 5 words belongs in a different category.

Most Connections categories aren't incredibly obvious. It's common for the editor to use phrases, puns and other tricky topics that will require you to think. If you're stuck on the categories, cycle through each word in the grid and brainstorm possible categories that word fits into, even if you don't see other related words in the puzzle.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a category matching game, launched as a beta experience on June 12, 2023. It then joined the NYT Games app (iOS, Android) officially on August 28, 2023. This app is how people can play the daily New York Times Crossword and ultra-viral game Wordle; however, you need a paid subscription for crossword access, while Wordle and Connections are free to play.

In Connections, you're presented with 16 words and need to group them into 4, 4-word categories. There are often words intended to mislead you, or seemingly 5-word categories. Your goal is to group the words properly without exceeding 4 guesses. If you can't solve it within 4 guesses, you've failed, and the answers will be revealed.

What time does the Connections puzzle come out?

The NYT Connections puzzle comes out daily. The game is refreshed at your device's midnight local time.

Where to play Connections

You can play Connections on the New York Times Game App, available for iOS/iPadOS and Android. If you're on a computer or your device's browser, you can access NYT Connections online here.