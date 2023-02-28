Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive this year according to new leak

New leaks about a successor to the Nintendo Switch have emerged in the wake of Nintendo’s Pokémon day event.

Posted on 4Chan and supposedly verified by Pokémon insider Centro Leaks (opens in new tab) the leak, written in non-native English, claims to be from a “programmer at a Pokemon outsourcing company." In the post, the leaker claims that the second of the upcoming Pok é mon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet DLCs will launch alongside a new Switch model to accompany the game’s “graphic enhancement patch”. With the second part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion officially launching in Winter 2023, we could see a new Nintendo Switch this year.

Of course, it is worth noting that 4Chan is one of the more spurious locations on the internet and any rumors should be taken with more than a grain of salt, but some elements of this leak do add up. It was in fact posted before the announcement of the Pokémon DLC at the Pok é mon Presents event, but this news was expected and all but confirmed prior to the event, especially as Pok é mon Sword and Shield followed the same pattern. The specifics of the leak’s description of the DLC is what has made some sit up and take note.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will feature new Pokémon designs including Ogerpon, who fits the description of “a mystery Pokémon with a green mask” and Terapagos who matches the prediction of “The third legendary Pokémon is a large blue turtle.”

It makes sense to launch the console alongside a big title such as Pokémon, but many expect Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to be Nintendo’s biggest launch of the year. As an entirely new game, rather than just an expansion, this would likely justify the launch of a new console more.



GIANT NEW LEAKA 4chan leak that correctly predicted everything revealed today claims that new Nintendo Switch models will be released this year along the second part and the game will have graphical enhancements for it.We have verified this leak is real. pic.twitter.com/oWbnK9N176February 27, 2023 See more

What could we see from a Nintendo Switch 2?

Based on the supposed “graphics enhancement patch” of this rumor, it would be fair to assume that a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro will pack some extra oomph under the hood. Nintendo has never been one to prioritize power in its consoles but it is clear the Switch is lagging way behind the PS5 and Xbox Series X in that regard.

Some rumors suggest that the next iteration of the Switch will support 4K output to connected displays, while the success of the Steam Deck will definitely give Nintendo something to think about when it comes to making its handheld offering stand out. A recent report from the UK’s Competition and Marketing Authority hinted that a new Switch could also feature greater Cloud Gaming potential.

