New Zealand vs Namibia live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

New Zealand vs Namibia has more than a little David vs Goliath energy to it. Three-time world champions New Zealand are, unsurprisingly, the overwhelming favourites for this Pool A encounter against the team from Africa which has never won a Rugby World Cup match in its history.

If you're on the lookout for a New Zealand vs Namibia live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere

New Zealand are set to shake up their starting XV after losing to the hosts last week. Lock Sam Whitelock is set for his 148th appearance, making him the joint most-capped All Black of all time, alongside the legendary Richie McCaw. With games against Italy and Uruguay still to come, New Zealand should still comfortably qualify for the quarter-final stage of the Rugby World Cup 2023. However, they will be keen to make a statement in Toulouse on Friday with a comprehensive win.

Namibia also lost their first match of this tournament, suffering a 52–8 defeat at the hands of Italy. It is hard not to fear for the African side who will likely bear the brunt of New Zealand’s post-defeat frustrations. History is not on their side either. Namibia have never won a Rugby World Cup match, despite qualifying for every tournament since 1999. The All Blacks have won both previous meetings.

Even with a host of changes, New Zealand should simply be far too much for Namibia to deal with. Below we've got all the details you need to get New Zealand vs Namibia live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of New Zealand vs Namibia and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV4 and ITVX in the U.K.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX.

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream. Subscriptions start from $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable New Zealand vs Namibia live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream for FREE in the U.K.

The New Zealand vs Namibia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the U.K.

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a New Zealand vs Namibia live stream for FREE in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch New Zealand vs Namibia Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch New Zealand vs Namibia (kick-off at 7 a.m. Saturday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 4 a.m. SGT on Saturday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.