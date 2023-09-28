New Zealand vs Italy live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

The mighty All Blacks were a sure bet for the quarter-finals ahead of the Rugby World Cup, but a win and a defeat from their first two games leaves them needing to get the better of Italy in order to avoid a first ever group-stage elimination.

Looking for a New Zealand vs Italy live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

New Zealand vs Italy live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Friday, Sep. 29

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 30)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

It’s no secret that New Zealand aren’t the prospect they used to be, but even the most pessimistic Kiwi may be a touch surprised at the situation Ian Foster’s men find themselves in. Two demoralizing defeats from their last three games have piled on the pressure, only some of which was alleviated by the routine thrashing of a hapless Namibia side.

Italy, coached by the outgoing Kiwi Kieran Crowley, have become a neutral’s favorite thanks to their fearless attacking displays, though they’ve got their easy fixtures out of the way early. The road is about to get a lot steeper, and Tommaso Allan’s boot is likely to be key to their hopes, but the Azzurri have clocked up two wins from two. Another at Parc Olympique Lyonnais will secure a place in the knockouts.

We’ve got all the details you need to get New Zealand vs Italy live streams, from anywhere, down below and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch New Zealand vs Italy live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the New Zealand vs Italy live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the New Zealand vs Italy live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the New Zealand vs Italy live stream.

How to watch New Zealand vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the New Zealand vs Italy live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the New Zealand vs Italy live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch New Zealand vs Italy live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the New Zealand vs Italy live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a New Zealand vs Italy live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a New Zealand vs Italy live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch New Zealand vs Italy, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan sub (from $10 per month after a 30-day FREE trial).

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch New Zealand vs Italy via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Italy live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.