New PS5 DualSense controller color could be coming soon

Ever since Sony revealed the PS5, its color and design have split the player base. But it looks like we might finally see an official product launch that will offer gamers a way to customise their color scheme — in the DualSense controller department at least.

According to The Gamer, Spanish website Areajugones claims that a source with access to Sony employees has tipped two new DualSense colors for release "soon." So if red and black, or black and gray sound like they might take your fancy, you're in luck.

The original story seems to have been taken down at the time of writing, but the site has been on the nose in terms of PlayStation leaks before.

The PS5's white and black aesthetic is a striking departure from the conventional black rectangle of previous generations. While both the Xbox Series X and PS5 hardware can be customised with unofficial skins and faceplates, Microsoft continues to offer the Xbox Wireless Controller in an array of colors.

It introduced Pulse Red earlier this year, and the more recent Electric Volt, and Daystrike Camo in March. But Sony has yet to offer official alternatives to the standard offering.

The PS4 DualShock 4 controller is available in a range of colors, so it's likely Sony will follow suit with the DualSense at some point. It's just a question of when. The company has previously teased "more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions" (via VG247) of the console.

PlayStation vice president of UX Design Matt MacLaurin has said that "customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before," although we've yet to hear anything on that front. News of new DualSense options is promising though, indicating we might finally see these rumored special editions in the near future.