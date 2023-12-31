New on Hulu in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It’s a new year, which means new programming is ramping back up on streaming services, including Hulu. This month’s biggest titles that are new on Hulu include a comedic murder mystery series and documentaries about cults and ultra-hot peppers. There are also the debuts of two Korean original series, the action thriller A Shop for Killers and the romantic drama Tell Me That You Love Me.

A new year also means new programming on linear TV, and Hulu will have the latest episodes of Fox animated series The Great North and Grimsburg and game shows I Can See Your Voice, We Are Family, and The Floor. The final season of Freeform drama Good Trouble and the first season of Disney+ Marvel superhero series Echo will also stream on Hulu this month. Here's everything new on Hulu in January 2024.

New on Hulu in January 2024: Top picks

Daughters of the Cult

This five-episode documentary series takes on two essential topics in modern true-crime storytelling: cults and murder. The title refers to the daughters of cult leader and murderer Ervil LeBaron, who led a fundamentalist Mormon sect in Utah and California in the 1970s, marrying 13 women and fathering more than 50 children.

LeBaron also ordered the assassinations of his rivals, associates, and even family members, and he had such a hold on his followers that some of them carried out his assassination orders even after his death. Some of LeBaron’s own children tell the story of their father’s reign of terror in this series produced by ABC News Studios, giving a firsthand account of the violence he used to keep people in his thrall.

Premieres January 4 on Hulu

Self Reliance

Actor Jake Johnson remains beloved for his role as bartender Nick Miller on the Fox sitcom New Girl, which now streams on Hulu. That makes this the perfect platform for Johnson’s feature film directorial debut, the comedic thriller Self Reliance, which premiered at the South by Southwest film festival, where Variety called it “silly and frequently surprising.”

Johnson stars as an aimless, lonely man who’s recruited by a mysterious organization for a game in which he’s hunted by assassins who can only attack him if he’s alone. That forces him to leave his comfort zone and spend time with people, including a fellow contestant played by Anna Kendrick. It’s not easy to find the humor in running from professional killers, but Johnson seems like the right guy for the job.

Premieres January 12 on Hulu

Death and Other Details

Originally announced under the even cheekier title Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, this comedic mystery series stars Mandy Patinkin as the supposed world’s greatest detective, who leads the investigation into a murder aboard a luxury ocean liner full of the wealthy and influential. He’s reluctantly teamed with a brilliant young woman (Violett Beane) who inadvertently finds herself the prime suspect in the killing.

Creators Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams have cited the work of iconic mystery novelist Agatha Christie as their inspiration, and it’s likely that Hulu also hopes that fans of hit mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building will tune in for another humorous detective series starring a revered veteran actor. Death and Other Details looks like it’s carving its own path, though, with a darker, more twisted sensibility.

Premieres January 16 on Hulu

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People

Is the world of chili peppers really so varied that it warrants a 10-episode docu-series? Apparently so, and the appeal of this series will certainly be in discovering just how much there is to learn about the ultra-spicy peppers that inspire such fierce devotion. Actor Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) narrates the series that promises to delve into every corner of the spicy subculture.

That includes spending time with growers who use the latest techniques to cultivate the hottest peppers possible, as well as “self-proclaimed chili heads” who are always on a quest for the spiciest pepper they can consume. Thanks to online phenomena like Hot Ones, enduring spicy foods has become a badge of honor, and Superhot will also follow the efforts to find a pepper that can surpass the current record-holder for the world’s hottest.

Premieres January 22 on Hulu

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen teams up with renowned chef David Chang for this Freeform original food series exploring some of Los Angeles’ lesser-known, out-of-the-way restaurants. The series will focus on their respective strengths, as Chang heads into the kitchen to consult -- and cook -- with the chefs, while Chrissy and comedian Joel Kim Booster check things out in the dining area and sample the dishes.

Teigen is the author of several cookbooks and has appeared on Top Chef, so she has plenty of culinary knowledge, and she certainly knows how to gab with fellow celebrities. Guests on the first season will include Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu, and Teigen’s husband John Legend, joining Teigen and Booster to chat over delicious meals as Chang gets the inside scoop on how they’re prepared.

Premieres January 25 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in January 2024

January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth, 2013

Arkansas, 2020

Astro Boy, 2009

Compliance, 2012

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Empire Records, 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fight, 2020

Flawless, 2007

Frank, 2014

The Guard, 2011

Grandma, 2015

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Heat, 1995

Hero, 1992

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015

The King Of Comedy, 1983

Little Manhattan, 2005

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pineapple Express, 2008

Prince Avalanche, 2013

Shoplifters, 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

January 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

January 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG, 2018

January 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck, 2023

January 5

All Fun and Games, 2023

The System, 2022

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects, 2023

January 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

January 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia, 2023

January 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It, 2013

January 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim, 2023

January 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus, 2010

The Last Days On Mars, 2013

Uncharted, 2022

The Wave, 2015

January 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma, 2022

January 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

January 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island, 2023

Invisible Beauty, 2023

January 19

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker, 2022

Dangerous Waters, 2023

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1

January 23

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

January 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard, 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

January 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking, 2023

January 26

The Good Mother, 2023

Deliver Us, 2023

Imitation Game, 2014

January 27

Brian Banks, 2019

January 28

R.M.N., 2022

January 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

January 30

First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

Leaving Hulu in January 2024

Leaving Jan. 3

Christmas Child, 2004

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014

Leaving Jan. 7

13 Assassins, 2010

Jesus Camp, 2006

The Queen Of Versailles, 2012

Leaving Jan. 9

12 Strong, 2018

Leaving Jan. 10

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, 2007

Central Intelligence, 2016

Leaving Jan. 14

Camp Nowhere, 1994

The Christmas Candle, 2013

Main Street, 2010

Serious Moonlight, 2009

Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004

Zero Days, 2016

Leaving Jan. 17

The Quake, 2018

Leaving Jan. 21

The Tax Collector, 2020

Leaving Jan. 24

Barbarian, 2022

Leaving Jan. 28

Begin Again, 2014

White Snake, 2019

Leaving Jan. 31

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Apollo 11, 2019

Armageddon, 1998

Australia, 2008

Carpool, 1996

Contagion, 2011

Deck the Halls, 2006

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Easy Virtue, 2009

Five Feet Apart, 2019

Friendsgiving, 2020

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Goodbye Lover, 1999

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

Home Alone 3, 1997

In Time, 2011

Magic Mike's Last Dance, 2023

The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015

Miracle On 34th Street, 1947

Miracle on 34th Street, 1994

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

The Mummy, 2017

Nightride, 2021

The Nutcracker, 1993

The One I Love, 2014

Outbreak, 1995

Pacific Rim, 2013

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Poseidon, 2006

The Sandlot, 1993

Second Best, 1994

The Secret Scripture, 2016

See How They Run, 2022

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shock and Awe, 2017

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Teddy Kollek, 1995

Tigerland, 2000

Trance, 2011

Twister, 1996