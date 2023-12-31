New on Hulu in January 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It’s a new year, which means new programming is ramping back up on streaming services, including Hulu. This month’s biggest titles that are new on Hulu include a comedic murder mystery series and documentaries about cults and ultra-hot peppers. There are also the debuts of two Korean original series, the action thriller A Shop for Killers and the romantic drama Tell Me That You Love Me.
A new year also means new programming on linear TV, and Hulu will have the latest episodes of Fox animated series The Great North and Grimsburg and game shows I Can See Your Voice, We Are Family, and The Floor. The final season of Freeform drama Good Trouble and the first season of Disney+ Marvel superhero series Echo will also stream on Hulu this month. Here's everything new on Hulu in January 2024.
New on Hulu in January 2024: Top picks
Daughters of the Cult
This five-episode documentary series takes on two essential topics in modern true-crime storytelling: cults and murder. The title refers to the daughters of cult leader and murderer Ervil LeBaron, who led a fundamentalist Mormon sect in Utah and California in the 1970s, marrying 13 women and fathering more than 50 children.
LeBaron also ordered the assassinations of his rivals, associates, and even family members, and he had such a hold on his followers that some of them carried out his assassination orders even after his death. Some of LeBaron’s own children tell the story of their father’s reign of terror in this series produced by ABC News Studios, giving a firsthand account of the violence he used to keep people in his thrall.
Premieres January 4 on Hulu
Self Reliance
Actor Jake Johnson remains beloved for his role as bartender Nick Miller on the Fox sitcom New Girl, which now streams on Hulu. That makes this the perfect platform for Johnson’s feature film directorial debut, the comedic thriller Self Reliance, which premiered at the South by Southwest film festival, where Variety called it “silly and frequently surprising.”
Johnson stars as an aimless, lonely man who’s recruited by a mysterious organization for a game in which he’s hunted by assassins who can only attack him if he’s alone. That forces him to leave his comfort zone and spend time with people, including a fellow contestant played by Anna Kendrick. It’s not easy to find the humor in running from professional killers, but Johnson seems like the right guy for the job.
Premieres January 12 on Hulu
Death and Other Details
Originally announced under the even cheekier title Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, this comedic mystery series stars Mandy Patinkin as the supposed world’s greatest detective, who leads the investigation into a murder aboard a luxury ocean liner full of the wealthy and influential. He’s reluctantly teamed with a brilliant young woman (Violett Beane) who inadvertently finds herself the prime suspect in the killing.
Creators Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams have cited the work of iconic mystery novelist Agatha Christie as their inspiration, and it’s likely that Hulu also hopes that fans of hit mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building will tune in for another humorous detective series starring a revered veteran actor. Death and Other Details looks like it’s carving its own path, though, with a darker, more twisted sensibility.
Premieres January 16 on Hulu
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People
Is the world of chili peppers really so varied that it warrants a 10-episode docu-series? Apparently so, and the appeal of this series will certainly be in discovering just how much there is to learn about the ultra-spicy peppers that inspire such fierce devotion. Actor Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) narrates the series that promises to delve into every corner of the spicy subculture.
That includes spending time with growers who use the latest techniques to cultivate the hottest peppers possible, as well as “self-proclaimed chili heads” who are always on a quest for the spiciest pepper they can consume. Thanks to online phenomena like Hot Ones, enduring spicy foods has become a badge of honor, and Superhot will also follow the efforts to find a pepper that can surpass the current record-holder for the world’s hottest.
Premieres January 22 on Hulu
Chrissy & Dave Dine Out
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen teams up with renowned chef David Chang for this Freeform original food series exploring some of Los Angeles’ lesser-known, out-of-the-way restaurants. The series will focus on their respective strengths, as Chang heads into the kitchen to consult -- and cook -- with the chefs, while Chrissy and comedian Joel Kim Booster check things out in the dining area and sample the dishes.
Teigen is the author of several cookbooks and has appeared on Top Chef, so she has plenty of culinary knowledge, and she certainly knows how to gab with fellow celebrities. Guests on the first season will include Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu, and Teigen’s husband John Legend, joining Teigen and Booster to chat over delicious meals as Chang gets the inside scoop on how they’re prepared.
Premieres January 25 on Hulu
Everything new on Hulu in January 2024
January 1
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
- Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
- Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
- Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
- Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
- After Earth, 2013
- Arkansas, 2020
- Astro Boy, 2009
- Compliance, 2012
- Dirty Dancing, 1987
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
- Empire Records, 1995
- The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
- The Fight, 2020
- Flawless, 2007
- Frank, 2014
- The Guard, 2011
- Grandma, 2015
- Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
- Heat, 1995
- Hero, 1992
- Hook, 1991
- Home Alone, 1990
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
- How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
- Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015
- The King Of Comedy, 1983
- Little Manhattan, 2005
- The Mummy, 1999
- The Mummy Returns, 2001
- The Mummy, 2017
- The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
- Pineapple Express, 2008
- Prince Avalanche, 2013
- Shoplifters, 2018
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
- Stomp the Yard, 2007
- Straight Outta Compton, 2015
- Stuart Little, 1999
- Stuart Little 2, 2002
- Super Troopers, 2002
- War of the Worlds, 2005
- X-Men: First Class, 2011
- Year One, 2009
- 21 Jump Street, 2012
- 22 Jump Street, 2014
January 2
- The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
January 3
- The Floor: Series Premiere
- Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
- Ishura: Series Premiere
- RBG, 2018
January 4
- Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
- We Are Family: Series Premiere
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
- Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
- Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
- Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Danger Below Deck, 2023
January 5
- All Fun and Games, 2023
- The System, 2022
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
- Rare Objects, 2023
January 8
- The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
- Grimsburg: Series Premiere
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9
- Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
- Echo: Complete Season 1
- Safe Home: Complete Season 1
- Beyond Utopia, 2023
January 11
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
- The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
- She Made Them Do It, 2013
January 12
- Self Reliance: Film Premiere
- Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
- Miranda's Victim, 2023
January 15
- Heartland: Complete Season 15
- The Last Circus, 2010
- The Last Days On Mars, 2013
- Uncharted, 2022
- The Wave, 2015
January 16
- Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
- 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
- Umma, 2022
January 17
- A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
January 18
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
- The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 22
- Hidden Murder Island, 2023
- Invisible Beauty, 2023
January 19
- Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
- The Baker, 2022
- Dangerous Waters, 2023
January 22
- Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
January 23
- America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
- TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
January 24
- Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
- King Richard, 2021
- Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25
- Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
- Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
- History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
- Look Who is Stalking, 2023
January 26
- The Good Mother, 2023
- Deliver Us, 2023
- Imitation Game, 2014
January 27
- Brian Banks, 2019
January 28
- R.M.N., 2022
January 29
- Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
January 30
- First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Leaving Hulu in January 2024
Leaving Jan. 3
Christmas Child, 2004
Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas, 2014
Leaving Jan. 7
13 Assassins, 2010
Jesus Camp, 2006
The Queen Of Versailles, 2012
Leaving Jan. 9
12 Strong, 2018
Leaving Jan. 10
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, 2007
Central Intelligence, 2016
Leaving Jan. 14
Camp Nowhere, 1994
The Christmas Candle, 2013
Main Street, 2010
Serious Moonlight, 2009
Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004
Zero Days, 2016
Leaving Jan. 17
The Quake, 2018
Leaving Jan. 21
The Tax Collector, 2020
Leaving Jan. 24
Barbarian, 2022
Leaving Jan. 28
Begin Again, 2014
White Snake, 2019
Leaving Jan. 31
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Apollo 11, 2019
Armageddon, 1998
Australia, 2008
Carpool, 1996
Contagion, 2011
Deck the Halls, 2006
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Easy Virtue, 2009
Five Feet Apart, 2019
Friendsgiving, 2020
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Goodbye Lover, 1999
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
Home Alone 3, 1997
In Time, 2011
Magic Mike's Last Dance, 2023
The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015
Miracle On 34th Street, 1947
Miracle on 34th Street, 1994
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
The Mummy, 2017
Nightride, 2021
The Nutcracker, 1993
The One I Love, 2014
Outbreak, 1995
Pacific Rim, 2013
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Poseidon, 2006
The Sandlot, 1993
Second Best, 1994
The Secret Scripture, 2016
See How They Run, 2022
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shock and Awe, 2017
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Teddy Kollek, 1995
Tigerland, 2000
Trance, 2011
Twister, 1996