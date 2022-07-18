Netflix's latest true crime doc just rocketed into the top 10

Netflix is churning out true crime content at a remarkable rate this year, and fresh off the back of Girl in the Picture shocking viewers earlier this month, the streamer already has another true crime documentary that is making a strong impression on subscribers.

This latest feature-length helping of true crime is called My Daughter’s Killer and it only hit Netflix last week (Tuesday, July 12) but has already cracked the top 10 most-watched list. Right now the documentary sits at no.6 and could rise further over the next few days as more viewers discover the harrowing tale of Kalinka Bamberski and her father’s quest for justice.

Unlike many true crime docs, My Daughter's Killer is not focused on unraveling the mysterious circumstances of a tragic murder. From the start, we learn that 15-year-old Kalinka Bamberski was killed by her own stepfather, a renowned German doctor named Dieter Krombach, after he injected her with a lethal cocktail of drugs and sexually assaulted her.

Krombach’s guilt is practically never in question, and yet the authorities seem less than interested in actually bringing Krombach to justice. Instead, it’s Kalinka’s father, Andre Bamberski, who must fight to ensure that his daughter’s killer is held responsible for his actions. As the police drag their heels, Andre starts a decades-long quest for justice to make sure that Krombach pays for his despicable crimes.

Andre’s quest for justice is not a straightforward one, and he meets resistance just about every step of the way. As you might expect My Daughter’s Killer does feature several shocking twists, and some of the revelations that come to light about Krombach’s past will no doubt have some viewers appalled. We won't veer into spoilers here, but if you’re a true crime fantastic, this doc is definitely mandatory viewing.

Curiously, My Daughter's Killer seems to have fallen into a blind spot for critics because at the time of writing the film is not even listed on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It does have an IMDb (opens in new tab) page, where viewers have given it an average score of 6.9, which is solid if pretty unspectacular but does still suggest the doc is worth a watch.

Netflix has become the best streaming service for true crime content this year, with a string of must-watch documentaries and inspired-by-real-life series under its belt, and My Daughter's Killer looks to be another winner for the streamer. If you’re craving another fix of true crime, then make sure to add this twisty documentary to your watchlist pronto. And check out this Netflix reality TV show that just soared into the top 10.