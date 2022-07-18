This Netflix reality TV show just soared into the top 10

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to give up a desk job and go work in the great North American outdoors, then Big Timber is the reality TV show for you, especially as it has cracked the Netflix top 10.

Currently sitting in the No. 9 spot, Big Timber offers two seasons of documentary-meets-reality TV following the life of a no-nonsense logger Kevin and his wife Sarah work with their family/crew as they chop and transport lumber on Vancouver Island. If this sounds a bit dry, well the show sees the crew have to battle with some brutal weather and conditions, as well as wrangle finicky machines and other problems that threaten to stop their lumber orders from moving.

And there's a good bit of it to sink your teeth into, with two 10-episode-long seasons to chew through, if all the sweeping shots of deciduous forests and mountains, mixed with big chunky machines and chainsaws catch your eye.

Season two ups the ante by introducing log salvaging, whereby Kevin aims to pick up logs that have ended up in the sea. What could be an idyllic trio on a fixed-up old boat is anything but, with all manner of problems that Kevin needs to overcome.

Should you watch Big Timber?

While there's not a huge amount of critic reviews, or a definitive Rotten Tomatoes score, Big Timber has got a score of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb (opens in new tab) and is generally well received by a clutch of viewers. But some have problems with Kevin's on-screen persona and the way the episodes has been edited in a choppy fashion; somewhat ironic given the series' topic. Others enjoyed seeing how the family overcame obstacles and showed the rigors of an outdoor profession.

In short, if you’re looking for something that’s a little different to the relationship pogoing of Love Island or the steady stream of true crime documentaries from Netflix, then Big Timber could be the next series for you. Alternatively, if you want full-on fiction, then Better Call Saul is drawing to a conclusion, and Stranger Things season 4 is pretty much a must watch.