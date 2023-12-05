5 Netflix Christmas romance movies that are totally cheesy — but I don't care

Sometimes, you need a Christmas movie so extravagantly cheerful and romantic that you can't help but enjoy yourself. Even if the film has predictable plots, corny lines, and not-so-amazing acting, it's hard not to resist the holiday appeal. It's effortless to escape yourself into these movies, considering everything we hear about on the news lately. Since, miraculously, none of that happens in our favorite cheesy romantic holiday movies, they are a guaranteed source of joyful entertainment.

Netflix obviously thinks so, too. They have some of the best Christmas romance movies with an extra dose of cheese factor to them. While you may roll your eyes a bit while watching, these movies will also put a smile on your face and leave you with warm feelings.

A Castle for Christmas

There is nothing like traveling to a foreign country to escape your problems. Famous author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) gets to do that when she goes to Scotland to flee the backlash of killing off one of her most famous characters. Fortunately, she discovers that the fans there love her books, including the most recent novel that gave her the most trouble in the United States.

While in the area, she also explores her family roots, visiting the castle her father worked as a groundskeeper. She discovers it's for sale and faces off against the disgruntled duke, Cary Elwes' Myles Dunbar. He only agrees to sell it to her if she stays with him for 90 days. The unexpected happens, and the two begin to fall in love. While the plot line is incredibly predictable, you'll relish every moment of this charming Christmas romance.

No one wants to attend a holiday party alone. The Christmas movie Holidate explores this debacle when Emma Roberts' Sloane and Luke Bracey's Jackson tire of terrible dates and meddling family members. When they run into each other while returning presents at a store, they decide to become each other's plus one for upcoming holiday parties. The two never intend to fall in love, only to ease the burden of awkward family gatherings.

The movies feature holidays all year, starting with New Year's Eve and ending with Christmas. However, as the story progresses, a romance emerges, encouraging you to root for their relationship to come together. The excellent chemistry between Roberts and Bracey and the strong supporting cast, including the ever-delightful comedienne Kristin Chenoweth, make this a film you will surely enjoy.

Love Actually

Love Actually is one of the best Christmas romance movies of all time. There is so much cheese, it's like a melted block of Velveeta. It tells interconnected love stories between families, friends, lovers, and colleagues. The massive cast includes big-name actors, including Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Keira Knightly, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson, just to name a few.

This movie is remarkably fantastic for the holiday season because not everything works out like a beautifully wrapped package for the eight couples. Sometimes, the love is unrequited. At other times, it's simply not the right timing. There is also plenty of humor throughout, often delivered by the hilarious Bill Nighy, who plays an aging singer releasing a down-right awful Christmas song — and knows it. This movie is a can't-miss if watching cheesy Christmas romance movies is on your to-do list this holiday season.

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday in the Wild may not be your stereotypical Christmas movie. However, it includes the romantic cheese we love with just enough holiday spirit to meet the mood of the season. Kristen Davis stars as Kate Conrad, who surprises her husband with a second honeymoon trip to Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, he confesses he's in love with another woman, leaving Kate with one thought: should she go on the trip anyway?

Obviously, she does leave for the trip. However, when her pilot, Rob Lowe's Derek, has to land the plane in the wild, she becomes involved in his life as an elephant conservationist. She bonds with a baby elephant she helps save, gently delivering an essential message to viewers about the threat of poachers on the elephant community. It's a charming movie to watch with everyone in your family.

The Knight Before Christmas

If you've ever wondered where your knight in shining armor is, he's probably living in medieval times. However, the movie The Knight Before Christmas solves this problem thanks to a sorceress who transports Josh Whitehouse's Sir Cole to present-day Ohio during the holiday season.

Vanessa Hudgens' Brooke, a kind science teacher, accidentally runs into him with her car. When she learns he can't remember his name and has no identification, she invites him to recover at her house. Brooke doesn't realize that Sir Cole is there on an extraordinary quest. Romance blooms amid the Christmas festivities and Sir Cole's exploration of modern advancements. Although you'll need to suspend your disbelief a little, this movie is one of the best Christmas cheesy romance movies available.

