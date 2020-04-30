Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are Bose killers with 20 hours of battery life

Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2, the follow up to the wireless over-ear Microsoft Surface Headphones, could launch soon with an impressive battery life and clever active noise cancellation dial buttons.

According to a new Bluetooth SIG listing (via 91 Mobiles) granted to Microsoft, a refreshed pair of Surface Headphones is on the way. The product description says the new Bluetooth 5.0 'phones feature 20 hours of battery on a single charge and dial buttons for adjusting ANC levels.

As we note in our Microsoft Surface Headphones review, Microsoft's headphones are unique for incorporating physical rotating dials on each can for changing volume and ANC potency.

The Surface Headphones 2 look to improve on this intuitive design by incorporating dial buttons in lieu of rotating dials. One of those buttons also gives the wearer the ability to activate a voice assistant.

The listing does not specify which voice assistants the Surface Headphones 2 will support, though. The first Surface Headphones support Microsoft's own Cortana, as well as Siri and Google Assistant.

Bose currently dominates our roundup of the best noise cancelling headphones. But considering how well the first set of Surface Headphones was received, the Bose 700 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II could have some competition coming soon.

91 Mobiles suggests Surface Headphones 2 could debut during Microsoft's Build 2020 conference, which will take place online between May 19 and May 21.