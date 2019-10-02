Microsoft Surface Event Live Stream: Start Time and How to Watch

It’s time for some new Surfaces. Microsoft is about to unveil this year’s lineup of Surface products in New York City. With at least three new Surface devices on tap, and perhaps a new foldable PC, you'll want to tune into all the action.

Though you can rely on our site to stay up-to-date on all the big announcements, you’ll also be able to stream the event as it unfolds. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event and be sure to tune into our Microsoft Surface Event live blog.

Microsoft Surface Event start time

The Microsoft Surface Event is on Wednesday, October 2 and starts at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. We expect it start right on time.

How to live stream the Microsoft Surface Event

If you want to live stream the Microsoft Surface Event, tune to Microsoft’s website here . Microsoft did not live stream last year’s event, but the message on its website is reason to believe we’ll all be able to watch what’s going down in New York City.

It also seems you'll be able to watch the event on Twitter. Tune in to Microsoft's Surface account (@Surface) at start time to catch the event from your mobile device.

Tomorrow is the day to see what’s next from Microsoft Surface at the #MicrosoftEvent. Tune in live at 10am ET on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Nxp7WeRSXkOctober 1, 2019

Is there a live blog for the Microsoft Surface Event?

Tom’s Guide has launched a live blog of the Microsoft Surface Event as the countdown to showtime begins. Be sure to follow along to get our take on all of the biggest news.

What's being announced at the Microsoft Surface Event?

The name of the event says it all. We're expecting Microsoft to announce the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and new ARM-powered Surface 7. All three devices leaked today with press images.

There are reports that Microsoft will show off a new version of its operating system called Windows 10X, which is designed for foldable and dual-screen devices. In fact, Microsoft may just show off its own foldable Surface Centaurus device. But that's just speculation.

Either way, we'll know more about the latest hardware soon. Be sure to check our Microsoft event live blog and the event's live stream to hear all the announcements as they happen.