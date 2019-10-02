Microsoft October 2019 Event Live Blog: All the Big Surface and Windows News

Today's the day. We're just hours away from Microsoft's big Oct. 2 hardware event in New York City, where we expect to learn about a slew of new Surface devices as well as a new operating system dubbed Windows 10X.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT in Brooklyn, Microsoft's event should give us our first look at the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, two highly anticipated updates to two of the best laptops around. We've also seen leaked images of the Surface 7, a powerful 2-in-1 hybrid that could pose some serious competition to the iPad Pro.

Of course, today's event could finally mark the debut of Microsoft's long-rumored foldable Centaurus device, which could pack two massive 9-inch screens. We may also see Windows 10X, a new, more lightweight version of Windows made to support foldable devices.

We'll be on the ground in NYC for the big show, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest announcements and live reactions directly from Microsoft's October event. And if you want to follow the action with us, be sure to tune into Microsoft's live stream starting at 10 a.m. ET right here.

10:24 am: Surface Pro time. Panay calls it the "sexiest form factor out there." I think he's biased. We're seeing a video about how the Surface Pro was able to allow an artist to continue to create after suffering from paralysis, thanks to her ability to more easily sketch and write on the 2-in-1's screen.

Microsoft's Robin Seiler led with what we all wanted to hear: Surface Pro is getting USB-C! The crowd popped. Lots of talk about new Edge features like Collections. But what about the hardware? Seiler just transitioned to stand mode and started marking up items in her Collections with her pen. She's also showing off the new ability to make inline edits and comments with the Surface Pro.

10:18 am: Time to talk performance. The Laptop 3's Ice Lake chip promises "incredible performance," according to Panay, delivering three times the power of the MacBook Air. This guy loves dunking on Apple, and I'm here for it. He's talking up the 15-inch display, calling it "pixel-free."

The laptop's AMD Ryzen: Surface Laptop Edition is AMD's fastest mobile chip yet, promising the best graphics performance in the Laptop 3's class. And yes, Panay made the requisite "playing Fortnite with my kids" reference. Oh and fast charging with 80% charge in under an hour? Sign us up.

The Surface Laptop 3 is available for pre-order now, with the 13-inch model starting at $999 and the 15-inch starting at $1,1199. They drop on Oct. 22.

10:11 am: Finally, time for some products! Starting with Surface Laptop 3. It's got a 10th gen Intel CPU, a 20 percent larger touchpad, a machined aluminum finish and both USB-A and USB-C connections (finally!). Bye bye, Alacantara. The system also has a removable hard drive and will come in AMD Ryzen variations.

"What makes this product special is what you can't see," said Panay. "It's the feeling you get." He's boasting about the 1.3mm keyboard, once more referencing his daughter's piano playing. I have to admit, seeing how easy it is to pop the top of the keyboard deck off to replace the hard drive is pretty impressive.

10:05 am: Here's Panos Panay! Fired up as always and talking about the history of Surface. We're watching a video of his daughter playing piano, because there's a deep metaphor in there about her having the perfect instrument for her (just like we have our Surfaces!). A little corny, but sweet. Also, is that Trevor Noah up in the front row?

10:00 am: We're live and Satya Nadella is on stage. He's talking about how all of the new Microsoft products remind him of getting his first computer, the ZX Spectrum. "That sense of wonder and the empowerment I felt is what I always go back to," he said. "Today's event is about continuing that journey." He also namedropped HoloLens. That thing still exists?

9:43 am: And we're in! Microsoft seems to have its loyal fans up front (the Surface has those?) so we're stuck in the back.

9:07 am: As promised, here's a look at the tasty breakfast Microsoft is serving. And hey, look, Joe Osborne from TechRadar and Andrew Freedman from Tom's Hardware are here!

9:00 am: We've arrived at the Starrett-Lehigh building! Already a big line of tech journalists starting to form, eager to see what surfaces in a few hours (see what I did there?). It's a little cramped in here.

8:00 am: We're on our way to Brooklyn! Stay tuned for pictures of the venue, which will assuredly contain delicious breakfast pastries and big, big crowds of excited tech writers.

7:30 am: A last-minute leak from noted tipster Evan Blass shows the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and all-new Surface 7 in all their glory. The Pro 7 could finally get the USB-C port we've been waiting for, while the Laptop 3 may come in an AMD variation. Not much is known about the Surface 7 yet, but it seems like Microsoft's answer to the iPad Pro.