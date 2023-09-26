Google Pixel Watch 2 leak just revealed all the upgrades — multi-path heart rate, stress tracking, safety check and more

The upcoming Made by Google event isn’t just about the Google Pixel 8 smartphone. it looks like Google will be unveiling a new Pixel Watch 2 at the event. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait until the event to see what might be coming because, in classic Google style, an official looking Pixel Watch 2 commercial has just leaked.

The commercial comes from Kamila Wojciechowska and 91mobiles , detailing some of the features coming to the Pixel Watch 2. It’s also claimed that there’s a support document detailing what those features can do in much greater detail than a 1-minute video can offer.

If that wasn’t enough, it may be possible to pick up a Pixel Watch 2 without having to pay for it. Wojiciechowska has also posted what seems to be a screenshot of some kind of promo, promising users a free Pixel Watch 2 if they pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro. Though the leaker claims that this is only true of the U.S., and she isn’t sure whether other regions will get the same deal.

Considering the Pixel Fold pre-orders also came with a free Pixel Watch, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Google could offer a similar deal for the upcoming phone. Especially if rumors of a $100 price hike prove true.

New Google Pixel Watch 2 features

But back to the new features that are on the way. Judging from the video and 91mobiles’ report, there are quite a few of them. The main one being that there’s a big focus on health, aided by hardware and features from Google-owned Fitbit. That includes Fitbits “multi-path” heart rate sensor, which is apparently more accurate and offers more robust heart-rate monitoring — including during rigorous exercise.

As we’ve heard before, 91mobiles claims the Pixel Watch 2 will also come with Fitbit’s stress management, which tracks various different bodily attributes to detect when you’re under stress. When that happens users will be asked to log their mood, while the software will offer a suggestion on how to relax — including walks or guided breathing.

Some of the things the watch will apparently track during is continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and general heart-rate tracking. The Watch is also apparently able to auto-detect seven different workouts, including running and outdoor cycling. While pace training will help keep your pace at a steady rate — which is absolutely something I could benefit from.

As previously rumored, 91mobiles claims that the Pixel Watch 2 will come with a Safety Check timer, which will prompt you to confirm you’re okay once a countdown timer ends. If not, it can share your location with trusted contacts or emergency services. Apparently this feature will also be able to share medical information with emergency services, should you be unable to do it yourself.

Finally, battery life is apparently around 24 hours with the always-on display switched on. That’s the same as the Pixel Watch, and while not ideal it could be worse. A full day’s charge can apparently be recouped after 75 minutes.

From a design standpoint, 91mobiles says that the Pixel Watch 2 will be 100% aluminum, and could come with a redesigned back complete with three new sensors. Color-wise we're looking at four options including polished silver (aka Bay), matte black (Obsidian), Champagne Gold (Hazel) and another polished silver (Porcelain).

The Pixel Watch 2 will be announced on October 4, during the Made by Google event, and you can catch up on all the latest news and rumors in our Google Pixel Watch 2 hub.