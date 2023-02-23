MacBook Air 15-inch may have made early appearance in Bluetooth database

We may have more evidence of the MacBook Air 15-inch launching soon, thanks to a Bluetooth Launch Studio entry (opens in new tab) for an unknown Apple device (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)).

It's not stated in the entry what kind of device this is for, but it supports Bluetooth 5.3, the latest standard, and matches an earlier entry that specified it's running macOS (opens in new tab).

While we're hoping that this database entry refers to the 15-inch MacBook Air, an enlarged version of the excellent MacBook Air M2 that launched last year, it's possible it could also refer to the other imminently expected new Mac, the Mac Pro. This would be an Apple Silicon-powered follow-up to the current Mac Pro 2019, and likely replace the current M1 Ultra Mac Studio as the most powerful desktop machine that Apple sells.

Whatever this device is, it's possible we'll see it break cover within the first quarter of this year. There's often an Apple Spring event early in the year, but this year's event has been looking less likely since the launch of the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Those two laptops were expected to be the stars of the show, but with these already announced, and the Apple AR/VR headset likely delayed until WWDC 2023 in June, it's unclear if Apple has enough new stuff to show to make a spring showcase worthwhile for itself.

So it's quite possible we could see the MacBook Air 15-inch release date in June as well. WWDC is normally a software-focused event, but it was where the MacBook Air M2 was introduced last year, so there is precedent. Alternatively, Apple could just drop the new Mac with a press release and pre-recorded presentation, similar to what it did with the new MacBook Pros.

Whatever happens, keep it locked to Tom's Guide where we'll be rounding up all the MacBook Air 15-inch news and rumors as they break.

More from Tom's Guide