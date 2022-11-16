Love Is Blind season 4: Everything we know so far

Netflix said "I do" to Love Is Blind season 4! The hit, buzzy dating reality series will be back with its wild premise, which sees couples meet and get engaged without seeing each other.

Love Is Blind, one of the best shows on Netflix, gathers a group of single men and women to date via audio-connected pods. They can't see each other, just talk. Only couples who get engaged meet face-to-face, after which they go on a romantic vacation, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must make a final choice to say "I do" or "I don't."

In the first three seasons, two couples ended up saying yes at the altar. The recent Love Is Blind season 3 reunion revealed whether Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt stayed married and if any of the other couples got back together.

Fans will have to wait and see how many more couples will be matched by the show, which is moving to a new location yet again.

Here's everything we know about Love Is Blind season 4 so far.

While Netflix hasn't announced the Love Is Blind season 4 release date yet, but we can engage in some educated speculation.

Season 1 premiered in February 2020, while season 2 dropped two years later in February 2022. That was due to the pandemic delaying production. Season 3 started streaming in October 2022 and had its finale on Nov. 9.

Netflix already ordered season 4 and 5 last March, and both have already completed filming.

"We've filmed five seasons," host Nick Lachey told Women's Health (opens in new tab). "Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective."

Our best guess is that Netflix follows their Valentine's Day-adjacent schedule and set the Love Is Blind season 4 release date for early February 2023.

Love Is Blind season 4 location and cast

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta with residents of that city. Production moved to California, but season pulled singles from Chicago while season 3 featured cast members from Dallas.

Love Is Blind season 4 may be set in Seattle, as a local blog reported (opens in new tab) that the crew was spotted filming in the Pacific Northwest city.

An Instagram post posted by someone claiming to be a casting producer hinted that four cities could be on deck for season 5 and beyond. Mary Myers (opens in new tab) posted that the show was looking for singles in Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; and Tampa, Florida.

In her post, Myers writes that Netflix is looking for single adults from four cities: Charlotte, Detroit, Tampa, and D.C

Love Is Blind's open casting call (opens in new tab) doesn't list a specific location and just requires participants to live in the city where filming takes place.

Love Is Blind season 4 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same in the first three seasons, and we don't expect it to change much for season 4.

So far, the show has gathered about 15 men and 15 women, who are kept separated from each other. They go on round-robin blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they meet face-to-face for the first time.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic beach resort for a quasi-honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. Things can get a little awkward since they all dated each other. When the honeymoon ends, the couples return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together.

(Image credit: Netflix)

They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing and introducing their new significant others to their family and friends. Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party. Everyone also picks out their wedding dress or tuxedo for the main event.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale is followed by a reunion episode. Season 1 and 2 also featured an After the Altar special that aired a year or so after the reunion (about two years after the couples first met).

Love Is Blind couples

Season 1 featured six engaged couples, two of whom got married: Lauren/Cameron and Amber/Barnett. Both are still married to this day.

Season 2 also saw six couples get engaged and two of them say "I do": Danielle/Nick and Iyanna/Jarrette. Both couples decided to get divorced some months later.

Season 3 followed five engaged couples. Two advanced past wedding day: Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt. As of the reunion special, they are still married. We'll see what happens by the time of After the Altar.