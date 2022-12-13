LG’s first 27-inch 240Hz OLED gaming monitor costs under $1,000

The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE) (opens in new tab) is now available to pre-order. This is the company’s first 27-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. LG also claims this monitor has a 0.03-millisecond response time. Based on the specs listed on the product page, this could be one of the best gaming monitors of 2023 — depending on how well it tests.

According to LG, the 27GR95QE covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut (the closer to 100, the better) thanks to HDR10 support. The Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel can reportedly lower on-screen glare, making it easier to see what’s on the screen regardless of ambient light conditions. These features, along with 2.5K resolution, should make games the best PC games, PS5 games and Xbox Series X games look great.

Performance-wise, the 240Hz fresh rate and 0.03ms response time should make games run buttery smooth. Such a high refresh rate might not matter much if you’re playing single-player games like God of War Ragnarök or Elden Ring. But if you’re a competitive gamer, those features will help when going up against others. Also, depending on your GPU, the monitor also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies to improve performance further.

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Price $999 Display 27-inch OLED (2,560 x 1440) Color gamut 98.5% Constrast ratio 1,500,000:1 Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03ms GTG HDR HDR10 Ports 2 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 3 USB3 (1 up, 2 down), 1 headphone jack Speakers N/A Remote control Yes Stand Tilt: -5º to +15º, Height: 110mm, Swivel: ±10º, Pivot: 90 degree (counterclockwise)

The 27GR95QE features numerous ports, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, three USB-C ports (1 upstream, 2 downstream) and a headphone jack. HDMI 2.1 support is particularly noteworthy for console gamers since it means they can play games like Destiny 2 at 120Hz. Granted, that’s one of the few titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X that supports such a high refresh rate, but it’s good to have HDMI 2.1 for future proofing.

(Image credit: LG)

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE releases on January 2 for $999. Those who pre-order will also get a free UltraGear gaming pad (opens in new tab), which is typically valued at $200. There’s also a 45-inch UltraGear monitor (45GR95QE) (opens in new tab) you can get for $1,699. This shares most of the 27GR95QE’s features, only it has a 45-inch curved OLED display. You can expect this monstrous monitor to ship starting December 28.

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE seems like a solid monitor for both PC and console gamers. If you want a slightly cheaper alternative, check out the Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor we tested and reviewed for $899.