Leaked Walmart onn Google TV stick could be a Chromecast killer — what we know

Walmart's onn 4K Google TV streaming box is one of the best streaming devices we’ve tested recently. At just $19.99, it’s tough to find a more affordable way to stream the latest content from the best streaming services in crystal-clear 4K.

But Walmart may be coming out with a sister-device that's even cheaper. According to Zatz Not Funny , a new FCC filing indicates that a Google TV streaming stick is incoming from the budget streaming hardware brand. Such filings are a requirement prior to bringing an A/V device to market.

Unfortunately, much of the information is confidential, so we don’t know much about this new streaming device. In fact, we can’t even say for sure that the new onn device will be a streaming stick rather than a streaming box, but there are a couple of factors that suggest a Chromecast/Fire TV stick clone is most likely.

(Image credit: FCC)

First, one thing we are able to see in the FCC filing is the label, as well as its dimensions and location on the device. And while we can’t guarantee that this won’t end up on a streaming box, the 74.1mm x 21.2mm label certainly looks like it will be affixed to a rectangular streaming stick.

Second, this onn device is listed as a “Full HD Streaming Device Google TV.” That means a resolution cap of 1080p streaming quality — no 4K content. If this device is capped at Full HD, going with a box would be overkill. While streaming sticks come in 4K and Full HD varieties, the streaming boxes we’ve tested are primarily 4K devices, with the Roku Express (2022) as an outlier.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

Admittedly, going with a Full HD device is a little surprising for onn. While it makes sense to have a wider product line, at $19.99, you’ll be tough-pressed to find a reason to not go for the onn 4K Google TV streaming box — unless you don’t have a 4K TV.

But at a hypothetical price point of $10-$15, the onn Full HD Google TV stick would certainly be an attractive alternative to the $40 Fire TV Stick, while the aforementioned Roku Express and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV HD currently set you back $30.