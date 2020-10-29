Killer Walmart Black Friday deal: Grab this robot vacuum for $99

The best Black Friday deals allow you to clean up at the cash register, and we've found an early Walmart Black Friday deal that lets you hand the cleaning off to someone else. That's right, dear reader: it's time to put down the hand-held vacuum and let your new robotic friend take the wheel.

While supplies last, Walmart's offering the ionVac Robot Vacuum for $99, a discount of $80.88 off its normal $179.88 price. This ionVac has all the standards of a good robot vacuum: intelligent navigation throughout your home, to clean around people and objects, a 2000pa suction motor to pull in all the detritus around your home and automatic recharging in its dock.

ionVac Robot Vacuum: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

The ionVac's 100 minutes of battery life for a single charge means it can even take care of larger spaces without refueling. This $80-off deal is so good that I'm considering buying one myself, as I've put off vacuuming for the last three days. You can also control the ionVac through its app (Android and iPhone supported) and its remote control.View Deal

User reviews point to it being primarily good for basic, every-day cleaning, including removing pet hair.

Oh, and if you've got a multi-floor living space, don't worry about it taking a fall. Its cliff sensors will stop it from taking bad bumps like going down your stairs. The ionVac is also fine with different floor textures, cleaning carpers, rugs, hard-wood floor and more.

We haven't tested it at Tom's Guide, but its rating for volume, a relatively low 62db, is quiet enough so it won't drown out conversations or stop you from enjoying TV while you relax.

