Jaybird Vista wireless earphones are just $99 during Black Friday headphone deals

We're super excited to see Lenovo has the Jaybird Vista Wireless Sport headphones on sale for $99.99, down from $179.99. Along with $80 in savings, you can look forward to an epic 16-hour battery life, well-balanced audio and a comfortable fit for all-day listening.

We gave these earbuds 4.5 5 stars in our Jaybird Vista review, and found them to be practically perfect fitness earbuds in every way. They've got excellent 16-hour battery life, fit like a dream and have well-balanced, customizable sound. View Deal

The Jaybird Vista earbuds have a lot going for them—enough even to rival Jabra and Powerbeats Pro. We said as much in our Jaybird Vista review, and are standing by it. You're going to get a perfectly comfortable fit for all-day listening, something that can make or break a pair of wireless earbuds.

You've got full control over your music, too: long presses will bump up or down the volume, while shorter presses skip tracks, and play/pause your current song. All those shortcuts are customizable in the app, as well, and you can personalize the EQ.

We found the sound very well-balanced, and complex songs like Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" sounded spectacular, with each instrument and layer coming through clearly. Pair all that with a well-designed and slim earbud case, and it'll be music to your ears.

