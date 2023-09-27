Japan vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

With a defeat and a bonus-point victory apiece, Japan and Samoa are level-pegging in Pool D, and fighting for the only remaining ticket to the Rugby World Cup knockouts. Thursday's clash at Stadium de Toulouse is, therefore, an effective eliminator that will decide which team will remain in the hunt.

Looking for a Japan vs Samoa live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Japan vs Samoa live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Thursday, Sep. 28

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 29)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Seilala Mapusua's men only had themselves to blame for their 19–10 defeat to Argentina a week ago, in which full-back Duncan Paia'aua was sent to the sin-bin in the opening minute, allowing their opponents to build a healthy lead early on. Despite fighting back valiantly, Samoa were unable to make up the deficit.

Japan, meanwhile, have had a week and a half to ruminate on their disappointing defeat to England, which saw the Brave Blossoms trail by a single point in the second half, only for that freakish headed assist to allow their opponents to run away with the game.

Argentina are also in the mix in Pool D, and like Japan, they've already played pool winners England. That puts the pressure firmly on Samoa here, though the Pacific Islanders will be heartened by their 24–22 victory over Jamie Joseph's team in July.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Japan vs Samoa live streams, from anywhere, down below and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Japan vs Samoa live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Japan vs Samoa live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Japan vs Samoa live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Japan vs Samoa live stream.

How to watch Japan vs Samoa live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Japan vs Samoa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Japan vs Samoa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Japan vs Samoa live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Japan vs Samoa live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Japan vs Samoa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a Japan vs Samoa live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Japan vs Samoa, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Japan vs Samoa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Japan vs Samoa via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Japan vs Samoa live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.