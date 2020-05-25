iRobot Memorial Day sale — Save $54 on the excellent Roomba 675 robot vacuum

Just because summertime is upon us doesn't mean spring cleaning is over. There are lots of Memorial Day sales on robot vacuums, and the iRobot Roomba 675 is one of them.

This surprisingly powerful gadget gets consistently good reviews across the board, and right now, Home Depot is selling it for just $269. Start your summer off right—with fewer dust bunnies.

Robot vacuums have been around long enough for us to get picky, and at this point, iRobot has become a mainstay brand in the category. You'll definitely find their Roomba line on our list of top robot vacuums, and for good reason.

The Roomba 675 is a wi-fi connected vacuum cleaner that features a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suction debris of all sizes from every surface—including both carpets and hard floors. Patented Dirt Detect sensors work harder on high-traffic areas, and the Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed to get into every nook and cranny.

We truly are living in the future: the Roomba 675 is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can use voice commands to control your cleaning routine. For $269, it's not a bad deal.