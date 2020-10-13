VPN deal: Save a huge 73% and pay just $3.25 a month in IPVanish’s October sale

IPVanish, one of the best VPN services on the market, is back at it again with an incredible sale, matching the best-ever discounts we’ve seen from the provider in recent times.

This sale – running from October 13 to October 25 to coincide with Amazon Prime Day deals – offers huge savings on all IPVanish plans, and anyone picking up a brand new one-year contract will be able to claim a rock-bottom price of just $3.25 a month. That’s a 73% saving compared to paying monthly when no promotion is running.

However, you don’t have to commit to get great prices in this sale. If you just want a month’s worth of cover for a holiday abroad, you can grab that for just $5.00 – an almost unheard of price for a short plan. Plus, if you want to meet in the middle, you can get a six-month plan for just $4.50 a month, too.

That’s not all, though. IPVanish throws in 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud storage free of charge with any plan – and considering that’s slated at around $10 a month on its own, this could be a sneaky way to secure your files on the cheap and effectively get a VPN thrown in for nothing.

Again, though, this sale is only running until October 25, so if you want to make the most of these savings you might have to act quickly.

IPVanish deal – save 73% on 1-year plan + discounts on shorter plans

Includes free cloud storage: This is one of the best sales we’ve ever seen IPVanish offer, and what makes it so special is the fact it’s not just customers signing up for longer plans that benefit from great savings. Yes, a 1-year plan is just $3.25 a month, but even if you only want to sign up for a month, you’ll pay just $5.00. Combine that with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and it looks unmissable.

View Deal

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,500 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What’s more, IPVanish isn’t usually the cheapest of VPN providers, so if you’ve considered the service but decided it’s a bit pricey, now’s the time to make the jump. This deal brings the price down so it’s competitive with the very best cheap VPN services, and you can’t ignore that free cloud storage either.

In terms of functionality, we’d usually recommend ExpressVPN over all others, but at $6.67 a month it looks expensive (although worth it) compared to IPVanish. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, which is even cheaper at just $2.49.

But, if you’ve got your heart set on IPVanish, or just want to grab a short-term plan for a great price, this deal looks like it’s as good as it’s going to get – and at $3.25 a month, that’s very good indeed. However, make sure you pull the trigger before October 25 to avoid any disappointment.