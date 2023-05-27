iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to use current-gen main camera and display tech

One of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been the possibility of a revamped main camera. But the latest rumor claims Apple's upcoming high-end smartphone will stick with the same camera the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already have, which would be a bummer.

That's according to noted leaker Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), who claimed in a Friday Twitter post that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will pack an IMX803, 48MP Quad-Bayer camera, as featured on Apple's current Pro duo of high-end smartphones. That would be disappointing considering a previous rumor indicated we'd see an upgrade to Sony's top-of-the-line IMX903, 1" sensor instead.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also share the same OLED material set for its panel, according to Revegnus: Samsung's M12 material set. That's the same one currently found in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — some of the best foldable phones currently on the market — and is likely to also be included in its upcoming foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. A release date is still pending, but rumor has it an official announcement from Samsung could come the last week of July.

iPhone 15 Pro MaxM12 Panel(Same as 14PM)imx803(Same as 14PM)3nm A17 BionicLPDDR5 8GB😔

What else to expect with the iPhone 15 Pro Max

As the biggest and most fully featured of the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could make our best phones list after it releases this fall and set a new bar for smartphones.

We expect the entire iPhone 15 family, the Pro Max included, to finally replace the venerable Lightning port with USB-C connectivity. It's a long-awaited feature, and Apple is likely to get ahead of new regulations in Europe requiring that phones adopt USB-C as the common charging standard by December 2024. Rumor has it Apple may also be shrinking the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the smallest of any smartphone out there.

Price-wise, we're anticipating $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899 for a base 128GB model, topping out at $1,599 / £1,749 / AU$2,769 for a 1TB version. Though one early rumor tipped the iPhone 15 Pro to get a $100 price hike.

Upgraded main camera or not, odds are the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the phone to beat among Apple's competitors, likely facing off against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8, which would potentially launch in October.