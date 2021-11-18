iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Biggest rumored upgrades

With a two-year age gap between them, the iPhone 12 and next year's iPhone 14 are bound to differ in some significant ways. Although the iPhone 12 offered a huge update when it launched in 20202, adding straight edges, 5G support and four different models, the iPhone 14 figures to launch some significant changes of its own.

The jump from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13 was a modest one, with Apple making small improvements to the cameras while also boosting battery sizes and adding adaptive refresh rates to the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 14 is expected to change a lot more than that with the possible introduction of a new front punch-hole camera replacing the notch, under-display Touch ID and a reworked overall design, along with potential changes to cameras, chips and other components.

We've got almost a year to wait until the expected September 2022 launch window for the iPhone 14, meaning we've still got a long time until the official details are announced. While that leaves plenty of time for more rumors to bubble up, we can still offer an iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 12 comparison based on what we've heard so far about Apple's upcoming phone.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Price

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini marked a welcome reduction in price compared to the iPhone 11 lineup, debuting at $799 and $699, respectively. Meanwhile the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max stayed at $999 and $1,099 — the same prices as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max before them.

There are no iPhone 14 pricing rumors at the moment, so we can't back up our hopes that Apple holds the line on pricing the way it did with the iPhone 13. Prices established with the iPhone 12 series didn't change with the iPhone 13, so here's hoping that continues.

The iPhone 12's price dropped by $100 when the iPhone 13 came out, with Apple continuing to offer the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. We'd expect those prices to drop further once the iPhone 14 arrives, since Apple typically keeps two years of models available in its phone lineup.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Design

The iPhone 12 cemented Apple's current design language of flat sides and symmetrical bezels, while keeping with the more established Face ID notch and button layout from older iPhones. It also established Apple's current range of size options — ranging from the 5.4-inch mini to the 6.1-inch base iPhone and Pro to the 6.7-inch Pro Max. These are the same sizes for the iPhone 13 models too, although the notch shrunk a little bit, and Apple changed out some of the colors it offered.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 13 models did increase in weight, thanks to new cameras and larger batteries. It would be nice if Apple could tone this down again to make its next phones easier to carry around or use one-handed.

We've heard of a couple of big changes for the iPhone 14. First off, there's likely to be no iPhone 14 mini, since the iPhone 12 mini sold poorly and it's not looking like the iPhone 13 mini will take off either. Instead, rumors point a 6.1-inch base iPhone 14 along with a 6.7-inch model called the iPhone 14 Max. Think of it as a lower-cost version of the Pro Max model, which is expected to return alongside a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro option.

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo | Front Page Tech)

The other major design change to look out for is the alleged introduction of punch-hole front cameras to at least some of the iPhone 14 models. After irritating users with the notch since 2017, it's about time Apple made this change, although we're curious as to how Face ID would work without the infrared dot projector and reader exposed.

Speaking of Face ID and unlocking your phone, there's a rumor that Touch ID could return with the iPhone 14. That would be a welcome addition if it pans out, as Face ID doesn't work when you're wearing a mask. (Apple is supposedly working on updating FaceID to let that happen, too.) The TouchID sensor could be mounted beneath the screen like on many Android phones, or it could be part of the power button, just as Apple has done on the latest iPad Air and iPad mini.

The basic flat-edged iPhone design seems likely to stick around, according to leaked renders. However in a throwback to the iPhone 4, the volume buttons could change back to little circles instead of longer oblongs. The cameras also seem to be retracting back into the phone to lie flat with the main back panel, rather than sticking out like they do on the iPhone 12.

In terms of materials, the iPhone 12 is made primarily of glass, with aluminum sides on the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and stainless steel around the edges of the Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 could swap these out for titanium, which would make the phone tougher but potentially more expensive.

What about ports? The iPhone 12 uses Apple's Lightning connector just like iPhones of the past several years. Although we keep expecting Apple to announce it's ditching ports entirely for a true wireless phone — one rumor has claimed this will happen with the next iPhone — the iPhone 14 is expected to stick with Lightning.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Display

The focus here will be on the refresh rates for the iPhone 14 models. While all iPhone 12 models use 60Hz displays, it's expected that at least the iPhone 14 Pro versions will use the same adaptive 120Hz rate that Apple introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This allows those two phones to scale up their refresh rate when on-screen activity would benefit from faster refreshing. (Think scrolling down a web page.)

(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, one rumor says that Apple may still use a 60Hz display on the basic Phone 14. However that would still mean that upgrading from a 12 Pro or Pro Max to a 14 Pro or Pro Max would provide a noticeable difference in smoothness when scrolling through pages and apps.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Cameras

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a pair of 12MP sensors for their main and ultrawide cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max feature those same two cameras, accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens and LiDAR depth sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro's telephoto lens is capable of a 2x optical zoom, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max can go up to 2.5x. The largest iPhone 12 model is also the only one to offer sensor shift stabilization, a feature Apple subsequently added to all iPhone 13 models.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We could see the same basic set-up for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models as we got with the different iPhone 12 phones, though you'd expect the iPhone 14 to adopt the hardware changes Apple introduced with the iPhone 13. (Bigger sensors that let in more light, among other changes — get the full rundown in our iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12 comparison.) Alternatively, we might see a 48MP main camera on the Pros, according to one rumor.

While Apple continues to show us that it doesn't need more megapixels to make its phones the best camera phones, a higher resolution would be useful for capturing extra detail in shots, or for improving low-light performance by "pixel-binning" — combining pixels together into virtual super-pixels — to capture more light from dark subjects.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

A further rumor says Apple could adopt a periscope zoom lens for the telephoto camera. This would let Apple increase the zoom significantly from the 3x currently available on the iPhone 13 Pro models, or the 2x/2.5x on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Performance

The A14 Bionic powering the iPhone 12 may be a year old, but it still outperforms many 2021 Android flagship phones on benchmark tests. Still, the iPhone 12 will be no match for what the iPhone 14 is inevitably packing.

It's assumed the iPhone 14 will be equipped with a chip named the A16, and rumors say that the next Apple A-series chip will use a 4-nanometre (4nm) process. Put simply, that means it should be more efficient and more powerful than before. However production shortages could mean Apple has to stick with the same 5nm processor size as before.

Nevertheless, since the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 tops the iPhone 12's performance, you'd expect an even bigger gap between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 12 once Apple introduces its next phone.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Battery and charging

Excluding the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the only weaknesses of the iPhone 12 lineup was the disappointing battery life three of the models had to offer, as they lagged behind the average result for smartphones on our battery test. Apple improved things with longer-lasting batteries in the iPhone 13 — a trend we hope continues with the iPhone 14.

There are no rumors yet about battery changes on the iPhone 14, or any word on whether Apple will increase the 20W wired/15W wireless charging capabilities featured on the iPhone 12. However with the rumored 4nm chipset we mentioned above, Apple's next phone would likely be more power efficient, even if the battery size wasn't altered.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: 5G

The iPhone 12 was Apple's first 5G-ready iPhone, with sub-6GHz and mmWave flavors of 5G available depending on where you bought the phone. That had an impact on battery life, but an iPhone 12 is in theory ready for your local 5G network, whenever that happens to be installed.

The iPhone 14 is rumored to be the first Apple phones to use an Apple-designed 5G modem rather than an off-the-shelf Qualcomm one. Hopefully this will make for increased power efficiency while keeping the same great compatibility as before.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Outlook

If you're an iPhone 12 owner looking to upgrade after two years, the iPhone 14 should be an excellent step up for you — though, of course, how excellent a step will become more clear over time. That said, a new design, along with increased performance and battery life, should be enough reason to warrant an upgrade to one of the basic models; getting a 120Hz display with a punch-hole camera and upgraded rear sensors on top of that means moving to a Pro model will be an even bigger upgrade.

We still need to see if Apple extends fast-refreshing displays to all the phones in the iPhone 14 lineup. And camera improvements will go a long way in determining just how big an upgrade the new phones will be. Stay tuned for more rumors to see how that changes the iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 12 outlook.