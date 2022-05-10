iPhone 14 Pro design leaks — here's what Apple's flagship could look like

Though we're likely four months out from the iPhone 14 release date, we have a broad sense of what the new phones are going to look like when they do arrive. And a video report from a well-known Apple leaker fills in a few more details, particularly about the iPhone 14 Pro.

EverythingApplePro's latest YouTube video largely summarizes pre-existing leaks and rumors about the different iPhone 14 models up until now. But the arrival of supposed CAD renders of the upcoming phones has revealed just a little bit more about the iPhone 14 Pro's potential new look.

Specifically, the iPhone 14 Pro is said to be trading in the iPhone's notch for a dual cutout design — that's allegedly confirmed, EverythingApplePro says in the video — and it's getting thinner bezels, too. That would lead to a new corner radius, incorporating more screen and less bezel, creating what EverythingApplePro describes of "more of a pleasant rounded shape."

Ultimately, the removal of the notch and the shrinking bezels won't add much in the way of practical display real estate. But it will create a modestly new look for the iPhone 14 Pro models that will feel differentiated from recent releases.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are reportedly retaining the notch this year. However, the iPhone 15 is could extend the dual hole punch approach to all iPhone models, according to some rumors about Apple's longer-range phone plans.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

It's not just the front of the Pro models that will change with the iPhone 14's release in the fall. Previous rumors about the rear camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro have touted a noticeably larger shape than the current iPhone 13 Pro offers. This new video offers additional detail about the size increases.

To that end, the iPhone 14 Pro's camera array is said to be 1.92 mm taller and 1.72 mm wider. The individual camera lenses will also stick out a little bit more — 0.77 mm, according to this report. None of this sounds like much of a change on paper, but visually, it's a more rectangular array that definitely appears larger than what you'll find on the iPhone 13 Pro.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

The bigger array is reportedly designed to accommodate bigger cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro. Specifically, the Pro models are rumored to be getting a 48MP camera, an upgrade from the 12MP main lens on the current iPhones. To achieve that megapixel rating, Apple is said to be using pixel binning, which combines four pixels into one. The end result would be smaller pixels than what you get on the iPhone 13 Pro, which Apple will have to address if it doesn't want to sacrifice the quality of low light photos (which benefit from bigger pixels letting in more data).

Rumors have the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as the more exciting updates coming this fall. The standard iPhone 14 is expected to have a lot in common with Apple's current phones, right down to the A15 chipset it uses. The iPhone 13 mini is expected to make way for a larger iPhone 14 Pro Max, however.

(Image credit: Everything Apple Pro)

EverythingApplePro also mentions the possibility of a purple iPhone joining the Pro lineup in the fall, a rumor that he calls "sketchy" at this point. If it does pan out, it will mark something of a comeback for purple, as Apple released a purple iPhone 12 model last spring as an addition to its existing phone lineup.

There's a lot of rumors flying around so be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest leaks and our dedicated iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the biggest upgrades to expect.