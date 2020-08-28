iPhone 12 price hike? A report says it could happen

When you go to pick up your new iPhone 12 this fall, plenty of new features — from 5G connectivity to improved cameras — will be waiting for you. And so, too, will be a big price tag.

That’s what analysts at TrendForce are arguing, at least. A new TrendForce report this week on the state of the smartphone market includes predictions on iPhone 12 prices, and in most cases, the forecast calls for the iPhone 12 models to cost between $50 to $100 more than their iPhone 11 counterparts.

Specifically, TrendForce believes new iPhone prices could start between $699 to $749 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and $799 to $849 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. That compares to $699 for the iPhone 11.

For the iPhone 12 Pro, TrendForce lists a possible starting price of $1,049 to $1,099, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max could start between $1,149 and $1,199. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099, respectively.

(Image credit: TrendForce)

At first glance, it may seem likely that iPhone prices will go up with the iPhone 12’s release. All four new models are likely to feature 5G modems, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature OLED panels instead of the LCD screen that adorns the iPhone 11. In both instances, Apple would be adding more expensive components to its phones.

And yet, the TrendForce report is one of the rare ones to predict higher prices for the iPhone 12. Earlier this summer, a separate report claimed the 5.4-inch model of the iPhone 12 might cost $50 more than the iPhone 11 , but for the most part, the rumor mill suggests that Apple is holding the line on iPhone prices with this round of updates.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the better known Apple watchers has reported that Apple is looking to keep costs contained on its phones. Most recently, Kuo reported that Apple has settled on a new battery design that costs less than the one used in previous iPhones.

Like any of its upcoming products, Apple hasn’t given any hint about its iPhone 12 pricing plans. But one thing that does seem like a safe bet ahead of the iPhone 12's debut is that it will likely come with a much more barebones box than usual. The TrendForce reports echos earlier rumors that Apple won’t include EarPods or a charger with this year’s iPhones. Consumers may find themselves having to shell out additional cash to round out their phone purchase if they don’t already have that gear lying around.

We could find out exactly what we’ll pay for the iPhone 12 as soon as next month, if Apple holds its iPhone 12 launch event in September, as some people expect. The phones themselves aren’t likely to ship before October, however.