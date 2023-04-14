iOS 17 could bring Siri to the Dynamic Island

iOS 17 could add Siri to the Dynamic Island of compatible iPhones, so says the latest claim from Twitter leaker analyst94 (opens in new tab).

941, who was responsible for another recent leak regarding iOS 17 features, explains that Apple's next big iPhone software update could see the familiar digital assistant have its UI integrated into the Dynamic Island. That's the notch-replacing interface that was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, in case you're unfamiliar.

While Apple could have moved Siri to the Dynamic Island before, it makes sense to do it with iOS 17 because Apple's rumored to be giving all iPhone 15 models, Pro and non-Pro alike, Dynamic Islands instead of notches.

The new version of iOS normally goes live to all users with compatible iPhones at the same time that the new iPhone series does, so it's a logical update to make at that point.

Still undergoing tests

(Image credit: Apple)

This change may not end up happening, though. 941 elaborates in their tweet that the new UI for Siri is currently being tested, but may not actually be used. Assumedly, if it doesn't meet certain standards that Apple's leadership has set.

Alongside Siri, 941 claims more app notifications will be added to the Dynamic Island as well. Hopefully, we'll still get these even if the new Siri UI gets held back for the time being, alongside the other rumored features like dynamic home screen widgets, updates to Control Center, Apple Health and CarKey.

Although the rumor mill has been spinning out iOS 17 leaks more and more rapidly of late, we presumably won't know anything for sure until WWDC 2023 in June. Apple's annual developer event is the usual venue for announcing the year's new big iOS update, as it was last year with iOS 16.

WWDC could also be the place where Apple announces some other new products, so check out our rumor round-ups for the Apple AR/VR headset and the MacBook Air 15-inch. Or if you're more interested in the latest live changes to iOS, take a look at our summaries of what's new in iOS 16.4, and what's coming in the iOS 16.5 beta.