Intel Raptor Lake 13th gen CPUs rumored release date, specs, and more

Intel’s 13th gen Core “Raptor Lake” processors are expected to arrive this fall. This release date is important since it's close to the release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 desktop chips, which begin shipping on September 27, 2022. Team Red, as AMD is affectionately referred to, has made significant strides with its Ryzen CPUs in recent years. Because of that, Raptor Lake chips need to demonstrate why Intel’s processors are the superior choice.

At present, we have little official news regarding Intel's 13th gen Core desktop CPUs. However, there are plenty of rumors and supposed leaks that give us a hint of what to expect. Based on what we’ve seen, Raptor Lake chips could deliver better performance than the current 12th gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processors. However, some of the information floating around also suggests the new chips may not provide a significant advantage across the board.

Here’s everything we know about Intel Raptor Lake processors so far.

We don’t yet have an official release date for Raptor Lake chips. But if a recent alleged leak is accurate, we could see Intel announce its new processors by the end of September, with a reported launch in October.

Twitter user @xdnod posted a slide from a Chinese presentation detailing what appears to be the full 13th Gen Intel Core CPU release schedule (via Tom's Hardware). What's especially intriguing about this leak is that if it proves true, Intel will announce its new processors on the same day AMD launches its Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPUs.

The slide in question has the title “RPL Online GTM Plan,” and it's possible RPL is an abbreviation of “Raptor Lake” while GTM could stand for “Go To Market.” According to the slide, Intel will introduce the new CPU line on September 27 (listed September 28 in Taiwan), the same day AMD's new CPUs go on sale. Intel will then launch its first Raptor Lake processors on October 20.

According to the schedule, pre-orders for the flagship Core i9-13900K may begin on September 27. Pre-orders for the Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K start on October 13. The slide also says new motherboards will launch alongside the CPUs. The rest of the slide reportedly discusses bundles and sponsorships, distribution of stocks and pushing sales. It also says that 13th gen Core desktop and mobile CPUs without the “K” suffix, along with other Raptor Lake products, will be announced during CES 2023.

There’s little to say about potential pricing, but it’s likely Intel could try to keep costs on par with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs to remain competitive. But given the present volatility of the world economy, it’s hard to say.

For reference, AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 7950X will cost $699, while the budget Ryzen 5 7600X will run for $299. You can find the Intel Core i3-12100 for $140 and the flagship i9-12900K for around $620 in the United States.

Intel Raptor Lake performance and specs

During Intel’s Investor Meeting 2022 live stream, the company confirmed that its 13th gen Core CPU will have up to 24 cores (eight high-performance, 16 energy-efficient) that can simultaneously process up to 32 threads. Intel claims its next-gen CPUs will have enhanced overclocking features, support for an AI M.2 module and socket compatibility with Alder Lake systems.

The company also claims its next-gen CPUs will deliver a "double-digit performance boost" over Alder Lake. Sources such as Moore's Law is Dead (via PCGamesN) believe that Raptor Lake is possibly 30 to 40% quicker than its predecessor in multi-threaded workloads.

Raptor Lake CPUs use Intel’s 10nm process, dubbed Intel 7. Though the company claims the process has been reworked, it’s still the same process used by Alder Lake. In contrast, AMD is using a 5nm process for its Ryzen 7000 CPUs. In terms of performance and efficiency, a smaller node is typically better, so this could prove significant. Of course, we’d have to conduct our own independent testing to see how Raptor Lake processors stack up against Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

According to a leaked Geekbench test, the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K can run at a base clock of 3GHz and a boost of 5.5GHz (via TechRadar). The CPU, which packs 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, also showed Turbo (boost) speeds briefly going as high as 5.7GHz. Rumors suggested that Raptor Lake could reach 6GHz, so these supposed results aren't too far off. Though, we should keep in mind that this reported Geekbench leak is from a sample chip and that the final product could deliver different results.

Another leaked benchmark by way of hardware leaker Enthusiastic Citizen (via VideoCardz) shows impressive results for the Core i5-13600K – which is believed to have six performance cores and eight efficiency cores, resulting in a 14-core chip with 20-threads. The benchmark in question had the chip running at 4.9GHz to 5.1GHz boost.

The test, which was carried out in CPU-Z and Cinebench, showed the i5-13600K hit 830 points for single-core and 10,031 for multi-core. This is 8% and 79% faster than the Core i5-12600K, respectively. On Cinebench R23, the Raptor Lake 13600K scored 1,387 in single-core and 24,420 in multi-core tests. This last benchmark is interesting because the upcoming chip is apparently 40% faster than its predecessor in multi-core but 26% slower in single-core.

It’s important to note that benchmarks for the 13600K were performed on pre-release chips, meaning these benchmarks, if true, are not indicative of the final product. With that said, Enthusiastic Citizen claims the ES3 (Engineering Sample 3) CPU is being run at the same clocks as a Qualification Sample (QS), or a pre-release model that’s close to the final version and one Intel would send its partners for testing. But as always, take all of this with a good dose of skepticism.

Intel Raptor Lake outlook

Since most of what we know about Raptor Lake processors comes from rumors and reported leaks, it’s difficult to definitively say how the new CPUs will stack up against their predecessors or against AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors. But given the deluge of leaks in recent months – along with the purportedly leaked Raptor Lake release schedule – we may see Intel's new CPUs sooner rather than later.

Pricing is something we’re especially interested in. Though CPU prices haven’t gotten as out-of-control as GPU prices, Raptor Lake will likely cost more than the current gen Alder Lake given the state of the economy – though not astronomically more. If Intel wants to be competitive with AMD, then we can reasonably expect 13th gen Core GPU prices to match those of the Ryzen 7000 line, namely between $299 to $699. But as we said up top, this isn’t a given.

We’re keeping our ear to the ground regarding Raptor Lake news, so be sure to return to this page for any and all updates.