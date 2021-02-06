Hurry! AirPods just crashed to $119 at Amazon

Apple AirPods see frequent deals and discounts, usually around the holidays. But Amazon has an AirPods deal right now where the wireless earbuds are available for their best price of the new year.

You can pick up a pair of AirPods for $119 at Amazon. That’s a $40 discount from their regular price, and the best price we’ve found since the holiday shopping season.

Apple AirPods: Was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods feature the H1 chip for fast connectivity with other Apple devices. This version also comes with a wired charging case. This is the cheapest price so far in 2021.

This version of the AirPods features a wired charging case. If you want to upgrade to the wireless charging case, you'll need to pay about $40 more to upgrade to a different AirPods model, which also happen to be on sale at a $40 discount .

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get. This version refreshes the original 2016 release with an H1 chip for additional talk time, hands-free Siri access, and faster connection times to your devices. They're not the height of Apple's audio tech, but they're a great place to start if you don’t want to spend big bucks on wireless earbuds — especially at this discounted price.