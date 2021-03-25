How to watch Snyder Cut black and white edition — Justice is Gray is out now

Snyder Cut Justice is Gray release date, cast and other details Release date: March 25

Cast: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lanee, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons

Director: Zack Snyder

Age rating: R

Run time: 4 hours, 2 minutes

So, do you want to watch the Snyder Cut ... in black and white? Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray is now out, surprisingly soon after the full-color version hit HBO Max a week ago. So, if you thought the Snyder Cut had too much color, and wasn't true enough to Snyder's vision, you can correct that with another 4-hour-marathon.

Just note that Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray only changes the color palette. There's no new content, and so it's practically the same movie that garnered mixed reviews. Our Snyder Cut review wasn't exactly positive, but noted that it is the film that Snyder fans will love for its full embrace of what the original director intended.

And while the first Snyder Cut was aimed at cleansing the world of the also-mediocre theatrical cut, this version is here because Zack Snyder has called the black and white version is close to his 'ideal' edition of the film. In an interview, he noted that the IMAX (which we don't have at home) black and white version would be "most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white…"

And remember: the Snyder Cut is not currently the canonical version of Justice League in the DCEU film series. Snyder himself called it an "Elseworld" version, referring to the DC Comics branding that told fans that books would tell stories about iconic characters that didn't follow the mythos and affect ongoing histories.

How to watch the Snyder Cut in black and white

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray started streaming today (Thursday, March 25) on HBO Max.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

How to watch the Snyder Cut in black and white in Canada

In Canada, The full-color Snyder Cut is on Crave, which is a standard way for our friends in the great white north to watch HBO content, but we do not know if Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray will be on Crave.

Crave is normally $9.99 per month, and you may need the Movies + HBO add-on to see the Snyder Cut — which means tacking on an additional $9.99 per month.

How to watch the Snyder Cut in black and white in the UK

Since Justice League: Snyder Cut is streaming in the UK and internationally (though not on HBO Max) we can only presume Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray will be available internationally as well. Details are not available as of this moment, and we will update this story if we find out otherwise.

To see the film, you'll need to pay up through one of the traditional video-on-demand services — or get it through Sky Cinema or NOW TV. More specifically, the Snyder Cut will be exclusive to Sky Cinema in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria.

So, if you don't want to use one of the former, that means going to Amazon, Apple and other services to rent the film out.