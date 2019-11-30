How to stream Ohio State vs. Michigan: Live stream Buckeyes vs. Wolverines college football

There's usually plenty at stake when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines meet at the end of another college football season. But today's Ohio State. vs. Michigan game is especially noteworthy. The Wolverines haven't beaten the Buckeyes since 2011, while Ohio State is eyeing a potential berth in the semifinals for the national championship.

This is one college football's fiercest rivalries, so it's can't-miss TV. And you don't have to miss a moment if you know where you can live stream the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.

When can I watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

Ohio State and Michigan are set to kick things off from Ann Arbor, Mich., at noon ET today (Nov. 30). Fox will broadcast the game so if you're near a TV set, all you need is an HDTV antenna.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan live stream?

Are you traveling when Ohio State and Michigan meet up? No worries — you can still live stream the game from other parts of the world, but you'll need help from a virtual private network, or VPN. Using a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from back home, which gives you access to the same streaming services you'd otherwise be able to use.

We've tested many different services in our effort to find the best overall VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN for its mix of solid performance and responsive customer service if you run into issues. We also like the price, which offers a discount if you sign up for annual service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

Because the Ohio State vs. Michigan game is on Fox, you'll be able to watch a live stream on the network's Fox Sports Go website. The Fox Sports Go app (Android, iOS) also will offer a live stream of Ohio State vs. Michigan if you need to watch from a mobile device.

There's a catch to these options, though. You need to sign in with the log-in credentials from your cable or satellite TV provider. So cord cutters will have to find another way to watch the game.

How I live stream the Ohio State vs. Michigan game if I don't have a cable subscription?

You're not totally out of luck if you've dropped cable TV but still want to live stream the Ohio State vs. Michigan game. Many subscription streaming services include Fox in their package of channels. (Just make sure that the service you choose includes your local Fox affiliate as not all streaming services carry local channels in every market.) Most streaming services provide log-in credentials that you can use on Fox's streaming options.

Here's a quick round-up of the streaming services that will allow you to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Fubo.TV: Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Cowboys vs. Patriots game and watch it later.View Deal