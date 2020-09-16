How to pre-order the Oculus Quest 2

Just in time for the holiday season, Facebook has announced its new Oculus Quest 2. The standalone virtual reality headset starts at $299, which is $100 cheaper than the original Oculus Quest.

Oculus Quest 2 pre-orders are now live via the Oculus Store, with shipments slated to begin on October 13. The base model comes with 64GB of storage and two controllers. The step-up model costs $399 and includes 256GB of built-in storage.

The new headset, replaces the original Oculus Quest, which has been the best VR headset on the market. However, the new model is 10% lighter than the first-gen version. The Oculus Quest 2 also features a 1832 x 1920 resolution (per eye), 90Hz display, and comes with two redesigned controllers. It relies on 6GB of RAM (up from 4GB) and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform.

Currently, Oculus Quest 2 pre-orders can only be made via the Oculus Store. However, in the coming days you'll also be able to place your pre-orders via Amazon, B&H Photo, Newegg, and Verizon.