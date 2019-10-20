(Image credit: KUMAMOTO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 13: Gareth Davies of Wales breaks away to score his team's fifth try during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Wales and Uruguay at Kumamoto Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kumamoto, Japan. )

We're out of the pool play and into the single-round elimination stage of the Rugby World Cup, where the Welsh team is the favorite (by a not-large margin) to beat the French. While neither team is seen as a major threat, we're still getting our plans together for learning how to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The general consensus about this matchup informs us that France's team doesn't quite have the strategic advantage it used to, and that Wales' W against Australia has experts picking them by 5 to 10 points. Team cohesion is also one of the French squad's deficiencies, leading many to expect Wales to roll on.

Streaming methods vary greatly — some countries have multiple options, others have just one — and those in the U.S. have to pay a lot either way. But while some can watch the tournament for free, the Australian fans will be paying for their Rugby World Cup Pass.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch the clash between the French and Welsh in the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

What IS the Wales vs France Start time? Game time for Wales vs France is today (Sunday, Oct. 20) at 3:15 a.m. Eastern | 12:15 a.m. Pacific | 8.15am BST (ITV). It's a part of the second day of the quarter-finals, which started yesterday (Oct. 19).

What's the format of the rest of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

Wales and France are two of the 8 remaining teams left in the Rugby World Cup, which are playing in the quarter-finals. This is following round-robin-style pool play, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

Up next, we've got the semis, and then the finals.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in the U.S.

Wales and France aren't squaring off on the NBC Sports channel, which means you need to pay a little to watch on the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $29.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $199 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all 48 matches (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in the U.K.

Wales vs France is — just like every Rugby World Cup game — free for audiences in the U.K. The match (like all quarter-finals matches) takes place on ITV. Must be great to not pay a dime to live stream the Rugby World Cup. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

The breakdown of which games are on which channels can be found in our schedule.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in Australia

Aussies also get to watch Wales vs France for free: it's one of the two quarter-finals matchups on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app). That service also gets the semis and the final.

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in New Zealand

TVNZ, where 1/4 of the Cup's matches stream free in New Zealand, will not carry Wales vs France. That service will be home to all coverage for All Blacks' pool matches (always delayed by that hour) and the quarter final. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

For Wales vs France, you'll need Spark Sport, which is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream Wales vs France in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in Canada

Canada doesn't have multiple options for Wales vs France it's just got TSN, the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.