Holy crap! This amazing PS4 Pro Cyber Monday bundle includes 3 games for $299

Get your wallet out now: the best PS4 deal of Cyber Monday is here. Amazon currently has the PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon Zero dawn for $299, but this lightning deal will go fast.

PS4 Pro Only on PlayStation bundle: was $466 now $299 at Amazon

This amazing bundle gets you a 1TB PS4 Pro with Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and will likely go fast.

This package gets you three of the absolute best PS4 games, and beats out the $299 PS4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle in terms of sheer value. And if you were eying the $199 Only on PS4 bundle (which packs The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War), it's worth splurging the extra $100 to get the 4K ready PS4 Pro.

