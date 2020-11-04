Holy crap! AirPods deal is just $99 on Amazon right now

Update: The price is fluctuating between $99 and $129 at Amazon. If you catch them at $99, buy them. But also keep in mind that the AirPods will be on sale for $99 at Walmart at 7pm ET (Nov. 4).

Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $99. That's $59 off and one of the best cheap AirPods sales of all time. It's also among our favorite Black Friday deals of the holiday season, but we don't expect it to last long. Act fast to score these stemmed earbuds on sale.

The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. They don't have a wireless charging case, but the case does offer 24 hours of additional charge.

In our Apple AirPods review, we managed to squeeze almost 5 hours of battery life from these second-generation AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll want to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale at Amazon for $219. (This is just $20 shy of their all-time lowest price).

