Forget Galaxy S20: LG V60 is getting a monster battery AND a headphone jack

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 going on pre-order today, it’s not going to be easy for competitors to overcome the hype. But today we’re getting our first look at the final design of the LG V60 ThinQ, which has two features the regular S20 lacks.

In official-looking renders published by Android Headlines, the LG V60 looks pretty good. It’s almost all screen up front with a teardrop notch, and the gold frame definitely pops.

Other design features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and volume rocker on the left side. The right side should house the power button.

But the most interesting features are the leaked specs. The LG V60 is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which is much larger than the 4,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy S20. To get that capacity from Samsung, you have to step all the way up to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The LG V60 will also reportedly feature a headphone jack, which Samsung killed across the entire Galaxy S20 lineup. Yes, the best wireless earbuds make it easy to cut the cord, but there are still plenty of people who own wired headphones that they really want to use without a dongle.

The LG V60 will be a 5G phone, as it should be powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G modem that powers the Galaxy S20.

Other rumored LG V60 features include 8GB of RAM (the S20 starts with 12GB) and 128GB of storage (the same as the S20 line). You’ll also get a microSD card slot.

What’s not yet known is whether LG will offer a second screen for the LG V60 as it did for the LG G8X Dual Screen, which gives you more real estate without the durability concerns of foldable phones.

Given that the LG V60 was expected to launch at the canceled MWC 2020, it likely won’t be long before the company makes this phone official.